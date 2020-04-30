Kamaiyah apologizes to Kehlani for threatening her, denies having used her

Instagram

Explaining his side of the story about his collaborative project that started his beef, the raptor & # 39; Set It Up & # 39; admits that the problem comes from & # 39; disrespect & # 39; that it's getting out of hand.

Kamaiyah apparently he's ready to end bad blood with Kehlani now following his brief round trip. After voicing the consequences of their friendship, the Oakland native returned to Instagram to apologize to her ex-friend for threatening her and explaining her side of the story.

In a video from Instagram Live, the 28-year-old raptor admitted that her problem started after a collaboration went wrong, but denied having "used" Kehlani. She said in the clip, "I never used it. I never used anyone. If I had used it, I would have taken a version with me. I would have used it for broadcasts. I never did. I never addressed this."

Regarding the cause of the misunderstanding between them, she shared: "All this bothers me and I'm trying to use it … What did I use you for?" Claiming that their friendship is "genuine", he said that he still loves Kehlani and considers her his "sister". He added: "My problem is that disrespect is getting out of hand."

Kamaiyah also responded to Kehlani's claim that she sent out the latest death threats, saying, "I apologize, I shouldn't threaten you."

It remains to be seen how Kehlani reacts to Kamaiyah's apology. He previously said that he had contacted the raptor "Windows" several times to figure things out in vain because he had "still come across Internet shenanigans, false rumors that don't make any sense, and THREATS TO MY LIFE." suddenly I'm not from the same city as me when we were great. "

Kehlani, however, emphasized that he did not bear any resentment. "I am still a fanatic. I still admire him from afar. I am still respectful. I would never hurt this woman or hurt her. Pray for everyone involved because this is silly and ultimately a LOSS for our city." she added.

"I'm not sick with no fans on anyone, no blogging, no speeches on the songs, YOUR REALLY LOVE. If you were a fan at the wedding you should have been a fan at the wedding, you shouldn't have brought it to someone else the week of the album's release! !! "he said, referring to his new album" It was good until it wasn't "which will be released on May 8th.