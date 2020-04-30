K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson can't wait to fire former LSU teammate Joe Burrow: "I'll get along,quot;

K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson compiled 9.5 sacks and 19 tackles to lose in three seasons at LSU, and none of them came against Joe Burrow, even in practice.

It's fairly standard for quarterbacks to remain untouchable in practice, but considering the season Burrow had in 2019, it makes sense that Ed Orgeron and the rest of the Tigers coaching staff didn't even allow the defense to get anywhere near the. Burrow led the team to the college football championship, won the Heisman Trophy, and became the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean there isn't some pent-up frustration from the defense.

That appears to be the case for Chaisson, himself a first-round pick for the Jaguars. The Jags rookie recently sat down for a question-and-answer session with the Bleacher Report, offering a quote that suggests he's ready to put his college days behind him and go after Burrow.

In Q,amp;A, B / R's Tyler Conway asked Chaisson who he wanted to fire first.

"Joe Burrow," said Chaisson. "I never had a chance to touch him in practice, I never had a chance to breathe on him. He'll be the first person I want to hit. After knocking him down, I'll have him for a good ten seconds and take him well. Make him feel what was lost for years. "

There's nothing wrong with a little revenge, is there? One can only surmise that Burrow enjoyed spending all of LSU's defense in practice, perhaps even talking a little, without any threat of retaliation. Fortunately for Chaisson, those two will meet in 2020 when the Jags and Bengals meet at Paul Brown Stadium on an overly determined date.

That assumes that the 2020 season is not looted by the coronavirus pandemic, of course.