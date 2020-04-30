Julia Roberts is the face of Lancome perfume: La Vie Est Belle Intensive fragrance

Julia Roberts signed with Lancome in 2010 and started as the face of her Defenicils cosmetic line. Over the years, she became the face of La Vie Est Belle (French for "Life is Beautiful,quot;) and represented every new perfume added to her family of fragrances. These include La Vie Est Belle, La Vie Est Belle En Rose, La Vie Est Belle x Atelier Paulin (limited edition) and the newest fragrance in the collection: La Vie Est Belle Intensément (Intense). Julia looks gorgeous in the campaign photos seeing her with shoulder length blonde hair while wearing a beautiful hot pink tulle dress.

Lancome is revered for its Iris fragrance fragrances and the newest perfume, La Vie Est Belle Intensément arrives just in time for Mother's Day. The base notes are red Iris, red vanilla and sandalwood. The highest note is the Raspberry accord and the heart note is Jasmine Absolute.

You can see a photo of Julia Roberts starring in the La Vie Est Belle Intensément campaign below.

Julia Roberts is an Oscar-winning actress, so lending her face and name to promote a product shows how much she believes in the company and the brand. His collaboration with Lancome is long and approaches the mark of the decade. As the perfume is about happiness and living life to the fullest with joy, Julia Roberts was the perfect woman for the campaign.

Julia always radiates happiness and joy along with confidence and classic charm. People revere Julia Roberts for being realistic and at the same time pioneering fashion and setting trends. She is glamorous and the girl next door. In the video interview below, you can see Julia Roberts open up about her as she discusses which traits her character most reflects.

Here's the official 2018 La Vie Est Belle Expression announcement, featuring Julia Roberts.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Here's a behind-the-scenes (behind-the-scenes) look at Julia's campaign for La Vie est Belle and how she was working with Oscar winner Julia Roberts for the ad.

What do you think of Julia Roberts and her collaboration with Lancome? Have you used La Vie Est Belle or any of the fragrances in the line? Are you going to wear La Vie Est Belle Intensément?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about entertainment, celebrities, and fashion.



