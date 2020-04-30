Judge places Lorena Garcia on the primary ballot of the United States Senate in Colorado

The candidate for the US Senate. The US, Lorena Garcia, must be included on the Democratic primary ballot on June 30, a Denver District Court judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Christopher J. Baumann's ruling marks the third time in the past nine days that he decides whether a Democratic candidate for the US Senate. USA Must be on the ballot. In two cases, those of Michelle Ferrigno Warren and García, ruled in favor of the candidate. Baumann ruled against Diana Bray's candidacy.

In all three cases, the candidates did not meet the usual threshold of 10,500 signatures, including 1,500 signatures from each of Colorado's seven congressional districts, required for ballot access. But in the Warren and Garcia cases, the candidates showed competition that indicated they would have collected enough in a non-pandemic world, according to Baumann.

"COVID-19 has disrupted everyone's world, including political campaigns, and we are satisfied with the court's decision," Garcia said in a statement.

Baumann's ruling in the Warren case is being challenged in the Colorado Supreme Court by the Office of the Secretary of State. That office did not agree to appeal the judge's decision in the García case.

"The Office of the Secretary of State wants to ensure that our democratic processes remain accessible and fair, and recognizes the current challenges posed by the coronavirus," spokeswoman Betsy Hart said Thursday. "In light of this decision, we will consider the various options and determine the best way forward."

If Garcia and Warren are allowed in the June 30 Democratic vote, they will join Andrew Romanoff and John Hickenlooper in the race for the US Senate. USA The winner will challenge Senator Cory Gardner, a Yuma Republican, in the November election.