Judge places Lorena Garcia on the primary ballot of the United States Senate in Colorado

The candidate for the US Senate. The US, Lorena Garcia, must be included on the Democratic primary ballot on June 30, a Denver District Court judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Christopher J. Baumann's ruling marks the third time in the past nine days that he decides whether a Democratic candidate for the US Senate. USA Must be on the ballot. In two cases, those of Michelle Ferrigno Warren and García, ruled in favor of the candidate. Baumann ruled against Diana Bray's candidacy.

In all three cases, the candidates did not meet the usual threshold of 10,500 signatures, including 1,500 signatures from each of Colorado's seven congressional districts, required for ballot access. But in the Warren and Garcia cases, the candidates showed competition that indicated they would have collected enough in a non-pandemic world, according to Baumann.

