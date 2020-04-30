Jojo Siwa silences those who hate who say he is too childish for his age

Do not judge a book by its cover!
At first sight, Jojo Siwa It may seem "childish,quot; but the 16-year-old is more than just the sparkly bows and colorful outfits she wears. That said, the YouTube star isn't always dressed in sparkly, dramatic ensembles, most of the time she's in the style of any other teenager her age.
She began to show her TikTok fans her most casual outfits, in which she abandons the outrageous bows and lets her blonde locks flow. But his change in appearance doesn't mean he's different from the person his fans love and know. "I've recently shown myself looking different … not the classic sparkles of the rainbow and the side ponytail with a JoJo bow … I've been hated for years for dressing 'young' and acting '# 39; ; childish, "he writes. in a new TikTok video: "People think this is me & # 39; changing & # 39;".
However, JoJo assures that this is not the case. She announces, "LOL No! I love who I am! It's just me at night or in the morning!"
"I have a PSA! & # 39; if you yell at me I'm going to cry & # 39; … but if you hate me I'll laugh haha! Thanks for the good times! I love you!" the teenager subtitles the video.
Followers of the YouTube star received his message loud and clear. One user commented, "I don't know (why) people would have a problem with (you), you seem very nice and definitely very happy."
Others encouraged the star not to be discouraged and stay true to herself, bow down and everything.
While some may think she is "childish," her personality has helped make her a star in the YouTube community. During an appearance on E! In the roomThe 16-year-old revealed that she has sold more than 80 million bows from her eponymous collection. "It's crazy! And they're like collectibles," he shared. "People have to have them, it's wild."
