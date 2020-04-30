Jojo Siwa silences those who hate who say he is too childish for his age

Do not judge a book by its cover!

At first sight, Jojo Siwa It may seem "childish,quot; but the 16-year-old is more than just the sparkly bows and colorful outfits she wears. That said, the YouTube star isn't always dressed in sparkly, dramatic ensembles, most of the time she's in the style of any other teenager her age.

She began to show her TikTok fans her most casual outfits, in which she abandons the outrageous bows and lets her blonde locks flow. But his change in appearance doesn't mean he's different from the person his fans love and know. "I've recently shown myself looking different … not the classic sparkles of the rainbow and the side ponytail with a JoJo bow … I've been hated for years for dressing 'young' and acting '# 39; ; childish, "he writes. in a new TikTok video: "People think this is me & # 39; changing & # 39;".

However, JoJo assures that this is not the case. She announces, "LOL No! I love who I am! It's just me at night or in the morning!"