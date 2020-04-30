JoJo entered the shadow room to give us a snippet of his new song & # 39; Comeback & # 39; with Tory Lanez (exclusive)

TSR Exclusive Tunisia: Roomies, Jojo and Tory Lanez teamed up for a new bop and we have an exclusive preview!

JoJo collaborated with Tory Lanez and 30 Roc for their new song "Comeback,quot;. The song will be on their new album, "Good To Know," due out at midnight.

We wanted to know how this collaboration came about and JoJo let us know what has been going on after she and Tory did a show together a few years back.

"After I did,quot; Comeback "(with 30 Roc, DatBoiSqueeze and Lauren Larue), 30 Roc and I were talking about who would be a feature of the drug, and Tory was the first person that came to my mind," JoJo tells us. . . “I sent him the song and he raised the ante by placing a verse that exceeded my expectations. The song came from me fantasizing about how intense it would be to (have sex) with my ex. The lyrics practically leave it out there. "

Phew! Roommates, issa bop or nah?

See this post on Instagram #TSRExclusiveTunez: #Roomies, Jojo and Tory Lanez teamed up for a new bop and we have an exclusive preview! ___ #JoJo collaborated with #ToryLanez and 30 Roc for their new song "Comeback,quot;. The song will be on their new album, "Good To Know," due out at midnight. ___ We wanted to know how this collaboration came about and JoJo let us know what has been going on after she and Tory did a show together a few years back. ___ "After I did,quot; Comeback "(with 30 Roc, DatBoiSqueeze and Lauren Larue), 30 Roc and I were talking about who would be a feature of the drug, and Tory was the first person that came to mind," says JoJo U.S. “I sent him the song and he raised the ante by placing a verse that exceeded my expectations. The song came from me fantasizing about how intense it would be to (have sex) with my ex. The lyrics practically leave it out there. "___ Ugh! Roommates, issa bop or nah? Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase. A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on April 30, 2020 at 2:19 p.m. PDT

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!