JoJo abandons sex during the making of the new album, admits cheating on her boyfriend

The singer of & # 39; Too Little Too Late & # 39; reveals he refrains from having sex while working hard in the studio to complete his latest studio album & # 39; Good to Know & # 39 ;.

Pop star Jojo He kept his focus while recording his latest album, "Good to Know," by giving up sex.

The singer, who is now happily single, admits that she struggled to be independent after a series of relationships and wanted to fully commit to working on her new music.

"The album just finds me processing and coming to a place where I realize that I have never been alone all my adult life," he tells People. "I've always had a relationship with someone, and I was delaying a very important part of becoming an adult, which is being independent."

The star reveals that he was celibate for 10 months while working on the album.

"I was dating, but I loved saying, 'OK, good night,'" he adds.

The hit maker "Leave (Get Out)" admits that self-care helps her stay positive when she starts to get depressed. "I have been going to therapy since I was 18. I had more weight on my shoulders than I could bear," he shares. "I would speak to my therapist once a week, and now it is as needed, but it is really good to have that impartial and professional opinion. I am very fortunate to be able to do that."

And Jojo is unwilling to despise men, confessing that he has often been to blame for failed romances and revealing that he once cheated on her boyfriend after a night of drinking.

"I self-sabotaged myself because I didn't feel worthy of a long-lasting, loving relationship," she says. "He didn't love me. I'm actively practicing self-love. It's not just something you get to. I really need to work on it."