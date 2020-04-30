Joe Giudice's final appeal of deportation denied!

Sad news for Joe Giudice! According to some court documents first obtained by ET, the last appeal of his deportation orders has been denied!

As fans may know, he has appealed his case to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit for the last time, as he is only allowed three tries.

However, that does not mean that their fate is still sealed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is free to also appeal his deportation to another appeals court.

For now, Joe continues to reside in Italy and his lawyer stated that possible future appeals will be discussed with his immigration attorney in the coming days.

The lawyer tells ET that ‘We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs to the United States with his family, not Italy. Immigration laws in our country are draconian and also outdated and must be reviewed by forward-thinking members of Congress. He is very positive about life, despite everything that is happening. "

He also went on to update fans on how his client has been, saying: "He is in Italy doing his best to keep himself busy and stay healthy." I know that he is working on some projects that I am sure he will find out soon, for now is the day at a time like all the others. "

It is no secret that Joe has been through a lot because of his illegal alien status since his release from prison.

Actually, she wanted nothing more than to be able to go home and be with her and Teresa's daughters.

While they've visited him in Italy a couple of times since he moved there, it's definitely not the same as constantly being in their lives.

Ad Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission %MINIFYHTML452b2597c7b84c0eedf7d7fed972734b25%

He already feels that he has wasted a lot of time with them due to his sentence, so his denied appeal again must be really concerning for him.



Post views:

one