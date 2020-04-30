Joe Giudice reacts to loss of deportation appeal – "I was hoping to go home to my girls,quot;

After spending three years in prison, seven months in an ICE detention center, being deported to Italy and enduring years of court battles, New Jersey Royal Housewives Star Joe Giudice's legal troubles have finally come to an end. But he did not get the result he expected.

On Wednesday, the United States Court of Appeals denied Giudice's final appeal to have his deportation annulled so that he could return to his home in the United States. The decision follows Giudice's conviction for wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud that led to his 41-month prison sentence and caused a judge to order his deportation to his native Italy.

The judge who presided over Giudice's appeal ruled that the reality star committed a "serious crime,quot;, defined as "a crime that … involves fraud or deception in which the loss of the victim or victims exceeds $ 10,000 "and that is grounds for deportation. In their defense, Guidice's legal team argued that his loans were forgiven, so there was no loss, but the court "was not persuaded,quot; by the argument.

Giudice's attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., said Page six Giudice can appeal the decision again, and they have always argued that Juicy Joe belongs to the United States with his family, not Italy.

"Immigration laws in our country are draconian and outdated and must be reviewed by forward-thinking members of Congress," said Leonard.

Despite the fact that his lawyer says he can appeal again, Giudice says that it is over and this was his last chance to return to the United States. He said Hollywood gossip: “While proceeding with caution, hoping to win the sympathy of the judge. I was hoping to go home to my girls. "

He added: “According to immigration from the United States, I was told that I would never set foot in the United States again. My appeal was denied. The terrible words that nobody wants to hear, especially now. I always feel like I belong to the United States with my family, not Italy. "

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Joe Giudice says his heart hurts and his limbs feel weak after the decision. He said he won't see his daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, and their bright smiles that she loved waking up with every morning.

Ad

Giudice says that now all the joy is lost, and the decision scares him because the world of his children will not include him. Joe Guidice currently lives in Italy, while his daughters live in New Jersey with his mother, Teresa Giudice.



Post views:

0 0