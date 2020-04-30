Joe Biden's Possible Vice President Election Divides Hollywood's Heart and Head – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: When it comes to who Joe Biden selects as his running mate against Donald Trump and Mike Pence, powerful Hollywood players are torn between their hearts and heads.

With the alleged Democratic presidential candidate promising in March that he would choose a woman for the job, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar are seen as top contenders along with near-Georgian Governor Stacey Abrams. Among other names, there is the ticket to the moon from a meeting of Biden and Obama, although with different Obama.

"Michelle Obama is a superstar and she could be a great asset, but she does not need or want this," a prominent Tinseltown donor tells Democrats sadly about the popular former first lady who became the former vice president's running mate. from her husband. .

"Michelle would be ideal, but that is not going to happen," added another politically active source, calling it "a dream ticket that will remain a dream." Michelle Obama has a new Becoming documentary that will debut on Netflix on May 6 as part of the couple's general agreement with the transmitter.

With dreams of another Obama targeting the White House, Hollywood's deep pockets are pinning their hopes and money on Warren, California junior senator Harris or former Georgia state representative Georgia Abrams as the best options right now, with the alchemy of the possibility of choosing and giving the impulse of the campaign as primary factors.

Many Hollywood donors did not want to appear on the record for this report, which speaks to the concern of being out to support the wrong choice. At the same time, faced with mounting questions about a sexual assault claim against the candidate by former Senate member Tara Reade, Biden's team today announced the co-chairs of the campaign's Vice-Presidential Selection Committee. That quartet includes Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is certainly listening to what Hollywood is saying.

Although Klobuchar has the advantage of coming from a Midwest state and is prized among moderate industry donors, and appeals to studio and media executives, there is a clear impression that she is too confident. "She is so awesome, but if you were mean to Biden, it will still be wrong if Amy is the choice," says a well-connected insider about the Minnesota senator, who has been a frequent substitute for Biden during the weeks of the COVID blockade. -19.

Surely it's not the word that comes to mind for the candidate who seems to inspire the greatest passion among Hollywood's elite.

"My heart goes out to Elizabeth Warren," says a former citizen of the Hollywood fundraising circuit who generously donated to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in past campaigns.

"Elizabeth Warren would be a great election, would unify the party, and eventually be a great president in her own right," says another politically active filmmaker about the Massachusetts senator, whose political positions appeal to the progressive instincts of many in the Hollywood donor class. . "On the other hand, I am concerned that she too may alienate voters in the heart of the country, as she is also leftist, even when she brings progressives and the (Bernie) Sanders faction to the store," adds the director, pointing to the Warren's weak point between some Democrats and Trump. The Pence campaign practices attack dogs. “I am also concerned that Warren is the candidate that Trump would love to face; You can't seem to get enough of it. "

Despite Warren's lack of success in the primaries, one group said she may be able to boost the participation of the progressive wing of the Democratic party, and may also "energize the base on the other side."

"If you're looking to light a fuse, and this isn't about writing checks, because some may complain but everyone will write checks, Warren is the most exciting," says a wealthy producer who has attended many fundraising events in Los Angeles. many candidates during the primary season. "Kamala is also exciting, but not like Warren."

As for Harris, the former Golden State Attorney General, it's a number known to many in a city built on the dual pillars of relationships and tracking records, with a CV of eligibility at the state and local levels.

“What I think people felt before is that they were looking for an inspiring leader. I think that is still important, but it may not be the only thing we need right now, "said Lara Bergthold, political strategist at RALLY Communications. The word spoken is competition, and said that the opinion that the government Trump's has mistaken the response to the pandemic has only raised the need for "a woman who can step in and be an incredibly competent manager."

Despite his POTUS 2020 offering being halted after a big kickoff, Harris' winning shine has the added benefit of deep ties to people like Amazon boss Jennifer Salke, director and producer Reginald Hudlin, and his wife Chrisette. , as well as mega donors JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath.

In fact, unlike Warren, who avoids mega-donors, Harris is so close to Star Wars director and co-CEO Bad Robert that the duo could be poised to reach the highest level of the Hollywood political hierarchy as heirs to Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg if Harris were to get the VP concert.

And money is now speaking out loud in Harris' favor at the sweet spot between passionate and confident.

Following the hundreds of millions already raised by Team Trump and limited on the campaign stump due to continued orders to stay home, money must be a deciding factor, especially since Hollywood is one of the most lucrative sources of funds for the Democrats.

"He (Biden) needs to raise money, and if you process the chemistry of a Biden-Harris ticket, it's a pretty good album cover to attract donors on both coasts," says one established showrunner who has seen a lot of hope coming. . through Hollywood over the years looking for cash from the ATM to raise funds.

Mathew Littman, a former Biden speech writer who recently helped launch a pro-Biden super PAC, Win the West, said he also favors Harris. She said she has "great experience" and, in the campaign, has shown that "it can be very dynamic." She has a star quality that others don't. "

"She would be great as the 'chief prosecutor' of the Trump administration," she said. "Being the vice presidential candidate means you take it to the opponent, in a way that Joe Biden doesn't need to do."

On the other hand, despite all the apparent practical support for Harris, Stacey Abrams is a name that almost everyone we spoke to mentioned (often more than once), and for one simple reason: more than any other contender. , is actively campaigning for work.

On CNN this week, Abrams was in loyal soldier mode, offering Biden's passionate defense against sexual assault allegations by former Senate member Reade. Appearing on MSNBC in a full cable news press mode, he also said "Biden knows what he's looking for in a running mate … he will make the right choice."

Abrams, a rising star and inspirer in the Democratic Party, is, like Harris, well known in the entertainment community, known for his strong advocacy of the state production incentive program when he served as a minority leader in the House of Representatives for Georgia. Her campaign for the Governor of Georgia in 2018 drew a starry mix of supporters, including Oprah Winfrey, who campaigned and walked the precincts for her. Still, Abrams' candidacy for governor fell short in a race that is often portrayed as an example of the dangers Democrats face with voter repression, a constant concern among political veterans in the industry.

Certainly choosing an African American woman from the South would lean toward the Democrats' most active and trustworthy constituency in a year when voter participation is key. But this week, influential South Carolina representative Jim Clyburn insisted this week that it is not "imperative" that a woman of color be chosen. Also, while suggestions are few, several donors point to the need for someone like a governor with more experience than top contenders.

The central theme of the Trump campaign so far on Biden is that he is too old and too disconnected. Removing nuances even in the midst of a global health crisis, they even referred to the 77-year-old former vice president as a "rotting corpse." That's tough, but that's the ground on which Biden's campaign will play out, and it may be a bigger responsibility for him to select a running partner who is ready to step in to do the job.

Here in Hollywood, a heavyweight offered words of respect to Abrams and saw her as a major player in the Democrats' future, but not today's woman.

"I need to see a winner to believe that this really can be a winning ticket and that means a running buddy who has a history of winning, not nearly winning, or having the election stolen from underneath them," they said without a hint of sentimentality. after the fiasco of the alleged dump of Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In that regard, in addition to the enormous recognition factor in the homes and portfolios of Beverly Hills and West LA, given that she represents the state of California, Harris surpassed all the other candidates in the entertainment world at the beginning of her own presidential career. Harris' strengths include having a solid track record at the ballot box, and she has already played on the national stage. Those factors could mean a lot when fall comes.

Still, overlooking the slump in her campaign in the weeks before Harris suspended her in December, serious questions remain about how she and Biden would bond.

After their first debate debate over Biden about his decades-long position on the school bus, some are concerned that there is too much bad blood, despite Harris having been an enthusiastic substitute for the expected nominee since he supported him on 8 August. March. Taking the Traditional Second Place Online recently on April 26 at a virtual Biden town hall, Harris' boxing streak could also serve as an advantage in the minds of some Tinseltow homeowners in fulfilling one of a candidate's traditional tasks to vice president: go on the offensive.

Beyond the opinions and wishes of Hollywood's political class, the background investigation process is said to be especially rigorous, as Biden's election will be the first important test as the party's alleged candidate.

The next few weeks will mean, as one campaign source says, "many difficult decisions."