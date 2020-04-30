Jimmy Kimmel's kids return for another millionaire game

Time to play another round of Who wants to be a millionaire with Jimmy Kimmel and his sons

The night host put his children, Jane (5) and Club (3), back in the contestants' chairs (or rather the swings) for the Wednesday episode at Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The last time the little ones played, they made a million pennies, which they donated to No Kid Hungry. This time, Kimmel changed the grand prize to a million jelly beans.

However, the children had to earn the candy by correctly answering a series of questions. The proud father questioned them about pop culture issues like Frozen 2 and Paw patroland questioned them on subjects of art and science, such as famous painters and the solar system. The questions also took a silly turn after Kimmel asked which of the following words is Billy's favorite: "pizza," "nap time," "diarrhea," or "dad."

"Diarrhea!" her son responded enthusiastically.

"Diarrhea & # 39; is absolutely right!" Kimmel replied. "Billy loves diarrhea."

Although, Jane seemed a little scared by the answer.

"Ew! Yucky!" She exclaimed.