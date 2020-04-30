Jim Edmonds criticizes Meghan King Edmonds for claiming she doesn't pay him enough in child support

Jim Edmonds has zero tolerance with his ex-wife Royal Orange County Housewives They star in Meghan King Edmonds, making accusations about their divorce in public. After Meghan told an Instagram follower that her future ex-husband was not giving her enough money to feed her three children, Jim shot through his manager again to set the record straight.

"Girl I have a career thank you very much! That child support is not buying me gold and ornaments, it hardly pays for my tribe's groceries!" Meghan wrote earlier this week.

Meghan's "tribe,quot; consists of the three children she shares with the St. Louis Cardinals hall of fame – Aspen, 3, and the twins Hart and Hayes, 2 – and are currently with her in California during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Jim is at home in St. Louis.

After Meghan posted her comment, Jim Steve Honig's representative told her Page six that his claims are completely false.

"We are not going to give numbers because it is nobody's business, but if what Jim is giving Meghan every month for child support does not cover her purchases, she must be getting her Fabergé eggs," said Honig.

She added that Jim pays all the bills for Meghan's two houses, plus all the medical bills and "pretty much any other expenses,quot; related to the children and the houses. Honig says Jim goes "beyond,quot; what he should do, and Meghan's comments are an "insult to single mothers who really struggle financially and work multiple jobs to make ends meet."

Honig also noted that someone should let Meghan know that child support "is not for gold and baubles."

Jim and Meghan suddenly split up last October after five years of marriage when she accused him of cheating on the babysitter. Jim denied having an affair, but has since left the relationship and is currently dating Kortnie O’Connor, a woman he and Meghan had threesomes with during their marriage.

That detail came to light in Meghan's Intimate knowledge podcast, where he claimed he agreed with the trios to make Jim happy. He responded by saying that he was tired of Meghan lying about her marriage for publicity.

Their custody battle has been unpleasant since the division, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jim accused Meghan of flying to California with the children without warning him, while she claims that he knew she was traveling with the children.



