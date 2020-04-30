JFK University in Pleasant Hill closes at the end of the year – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANT HILL (Up News Info SF) – John F. Kennedy University in Pleasant Hill will close in late 2020, university officials announced Thursday.

JFK University, located on Ellinwood Way in Pleasant Hill, was founded in 1965 and has been affiliated with the National University based in Southern California since 2009, and will transfer almost all of its programs to other schools in that university system from of July.

Acting school president Thomas Stewart and board president Michael McGill wrote in a letter that the closure was the result of the changing landscape of higher education in the US. USA

"More and more students, particularly the adult students we serve, are seeking flexible and affordable online educational opportunities that allow them to learn wherever and whenever they want to fit their busy schedules," the letter said. "We all have a challenge to adapt to meet those needs."

JFK's psychology graduate programs will be integrated as degree offerings at the National University, while its Law School will move to Northcentral University in San Diego and continue with its name as the JFK Law School at NCU, according to the college.

The only programs that are suspended are the Associate of Arts program and the Certificate in Trauma Studies.

You can find more information about the program's closure and changes online at https://www.jfku.edu/program-relocation-resources.

