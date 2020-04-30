Jessica Simpson cuts off the sun after almost being hit by her son's baseball

Instagram

By sharing a photo of her sunbathing in her pool, the & # 39; Irresistible & # 39; singer she points to the splash near her that marked the moment Ace's home run landed in the water.

Singer Jessica Simpson she had to interrupt her relaxing Sunday (April 26) sunbathing after her son's flying baseball "almost hit" her in the face.

The "Irresistible" singer was lounging on a float in her pool when her six-year-old son Ace hit a home run, hitting the ball at near speed, almost turning her mother into a bloody mess.

Sharing an Instagram photo of the moment the ball landed in the water, just a few yards from where she had been sunbathing, Jessica wrote: "I tried to sunbathe and my son hit a home run from the driveway that almost it sticks in my face. "

"The proof is in the splash. Needless to say, I came off the mat."

Jessica has made the most of the coronavirus blockade by spending quality time with her husband Eric Johnson (II) and their sons Ace, Maxwell, 7, and Birdie, 1, as they leaned on their faith to stay positive during the pandemic.

In late March, she told fans, "I know that people struggle with fear, anxiety, and sad loss as well. My faith in God, knowing that with him anything is possible, has been my strength when I am overwhelmed. … "

"I have had many moments of prayer in these last weeks of uncertainty and it is in these moments where I feel true peace and pure connection with hope."