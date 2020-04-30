Jennifer Williams responds to the & # 39; false & # 39; texts from Ex about his attempt to expose Evelyn Lozada's daughter

Instagram

The student of & # 39; Basketball Wives & # 39; She realizes it and immediately responds in a now-deleted Instagram post in which she writes, 'Then I heard that this scammer is making up fake text messages.'

Up News Info –

The man who Jennifer Williams Accused of stealing your Range Rover is applauding. Aaron Nichols took to his Instagram account to spill tea on the former "Basketball Wives"He begins by sharing some screenshots of text messages allegedly between himself and Jennifer.

In the Monday April 27 post, now deleted, Jennifer told Aaron that she planned to expose her former friend and co-star of "Basketball Wives." Evelyn LozadaThe daughter's nudes. "I hate these messy breasts. Evelyn made me want to punch her. She should have leaked her daughter's nudes. She could have exposed her to a **," he allegedly wrote.

The man replied, "Come on Jen, when they come down, you go up, leave your kids out of it and keep it classy." Jennifer replied, "But I want to break these baby boobs. All of them. Especially [Shaunie O & # 39; Neal] She was talking about me saying [Shaquille O & # 39; Neal] cheated like it was a lie. Everyone knows that he had children behind him. AND [Malaysian snapper], or should I say ghetto to ** LaQuisha, doesn't even have a mind of its own. Regardless of what Evelyn and Shaunie say, Malaysia gets on board. "

Captioning the post, Aaron wrote: "A big reason I wanted to end #JenniferwilliAms is because she was a very ugly person on the inside and she was shrouded in fame and notoriety. She asked me to be a love interest in her TV show; I declined again and again. "

"All the conversations were about basketball wives and just taking down a lot of women, some of them ironically the same in their comments that supported her right now. When we would be together, she would be on her phone all the time, scrolling social media , which I thought was very childish. She would also create and filter stories to the media. Once, she asked me if I knew someone who would release the nudes of @ sveieloházie from @evelynlozada.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

In another deleted post, Aaron claimed that he actually "paid for the Range Rover that I am accused of stealing." He went on to say: "For the record, I have spent so much money on #jenniferwilliams, it is ridiculous that she made these accusations. I have never stolen from her, I left her a down payment on a Ferrari, I gave her # 33k to pay the same Range Rover that I They accuse him of stealing, as well as giving him tens of thousands of dollars more as gifts. "

"She did the same for me: She bought me a Bentley, gave me hundreds of thousands of dollars, paid for vacation trips, etc.," he added. "It was all mutual and if someone is out of their pocket, it's ME. For someone to say I stole or cheated them into giving me money is ridiculous."

Jennifer found out about the post and immediately responded in an Instagram post that was removed. "More real receipts of the money you owe me, I should publish your bank information too … Don't play with me with this fake shit! Give back the money of all these people you stole and cars. Stop trying to divert it. Nobody wants you with your 10 children you don't take care of #Loser, "he wrote.

In a separate post, the VH1 star continued, "Then I heard that this scammer is making up fake text messages along with my phone number … I'm not really surprised. Drop the real scam!"

This came after Jennifer logged into her Instagram account on Friday, April 24 to share that a scammer took her Range Rover from her. Posting a side-by-side photo of her and the man she accuses of stealing, the TV star pleaded, "I'm asking for help finding my Range Rover that this man, Aaron Nichols, stole from me." uses many aliases, including Nick, Daniel or Chris. "

She alleged that she was not the only victim and said: "She has also scammed many women and men in vehicles and large amounts of cash." He then went on to elaborate on the man, "He lives in the Atlanta area and frequents Detriot, Houston, and Vegas."