Jennifer Williams insists she is not lying about stolen Range Rover claims

Jennifer Williams united friend NeNe leaks in a recent joint Instagram Live session. During her appearance, the former "Basketball Wives"Star spoke about her stolen Range Rover, which she said was taken by a man named Aaron Nichols. Despite the accusation from people, Jennifer insisted that she was not lying and had no reason to do so.

"I don't know why I have to lie about the theft of my car, that's the most ridiculous thing. If they hate me, I really don't care. But the point is, I don't have a reason to lie," he told NeNe.

In addition, Jennifer noted that "this is the same reason why people don't show up because they feel ashamed, they feel like people are going to judge them." She went on to say, "I am not going to do that. And I am happy that I was brave enough to step forward. God puts me in this position for a reason because this man has been doing it for too long and has to stop. "

Later in the live broadcast, Jennifer alleged that Aaron, who is also known by the name of Chris, was gay. "I don't know if he's bisexual, but he's definitely a gay man," she said, adding that she had the receipts.

In the meantime, Tamar braxton skipped to the comment section. She wrote "Sorry Jen, that's fckd [above]".

Jennifer shared on her Instagram on Friday, April 24, that a scammer took her Range Rover. Posting a side-by-side photo of her and the man she accuses of stealing, the TV star pleaded, "I'm asking for help finding my Range Rover that this man, Aaron Nichols, stole from me." uses many aliases, including Nick, Daniel or Chris. "

She alleged that she was not the only victim and said: "She has also scammed many women and men in vehicles and large amounts of cash." He then went on to elaborate on the man, "He lives in the Atlanta area and frequents Detriot, Houston, and Vegas."

The man then applauded, denying the robbery allegations. Also, he dropped Jennifer's tea trying to expose the former "Basketball Wives" star. Evelyn LozadaThe daughter's nudes. Captioning the post, Aaron wrote: "A big reason I wanted to end #JenniferwilliAms is because she was a very ugly person on the inside and she was shrouded in fame and notoriety. She asked me to be a love interest in her TV show; I declined again and again. "

Jennifer found out about the post and immediately responded in an Instagram post that was removed. "More real receipts of the money you owe me, I should publish your bank information too … Don't play with me with this fake shit! Give back the money of all these people you stole and cars. Stop trying to divert it. Nobody wants you with your 10 children you don't take care of #Loser, "he wrote.