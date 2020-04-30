Jennie Mai's Fiance Jeezy Caught Slipping Into Beautiful Model's DMs?

Jeanie Mai of the daytime television show The Real has been on all social media, bragging about her engagement to legendary hip hop artist Jeezy. But now there is a rumor circulating on social media, suggesting that Jeezy may have been caught up in his former DMs.

(listen to Jeannie explain how Jeezy previously proposed)

Yesterday, one of Jeezy's ex-girlfriends, Jasmine Sanders, took two explosions to Twitter on an ex who she says is constantly slipping on her DMS. The ex, according to Jasmine, claims he is trying to "control her." But Jasmine thinks she's trying to crawl under her breath.

Jasmine writes, "Does your fiance know that you are sliding into DMs?"

And although Jasmine did not name names, people on Twitter suspect she is talking about the booing of Jeannie Jeezy.

Here are the tweets Jasmine sent:

Here are Jeezy and Jasmine together, from about a decade ago:

And this is how it looks now: