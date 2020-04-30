Jeffree Star rekindles contention with James Charles, Tati Westbrook

Before I start let me take the Solemn oath of Jeffree Star: I am rich, I am successful, I am sexy, I have a tight ass, I live in a big mansion and my makeup company is worth more than you and your whole life. But most importantly, I'm in my own lane, and well above the drama, honey. Okay, now that I've cleared the formalities, I have a short message from Jeffree Star himself: Shit James Charles!

In the latest episode of Mom’s Basement, presented by agents of chaos and servants of the underworld To disturb Banks, Assassin Keemstarand Colossal“Jeffree Star roasted a long-dead beef that had been left to grill for almost a year. Yes, the makeup mogul fixed his gaze on James Charles and the multiple accusations that he is a "predator". Star must be bored in that big haunted mansion!

Get up to speed quickly: Last year, makeup mogul Tati Westbrook He uploaded a 40-minute video that smashed the Internet, denouncing James' social promotion habits and allegedly "predatory" actions. James responded quickly, and the two locked themselves into a cycle of repeated loading of rebuttals and corrections. Enter Jeffree Star, who single-handedly inserted himself in the middle of him, claiming that Charles was a "danger to society". Eventually, however, everyone involved began to appear opportunistic and fraudulent, for which the parties involved quickly issued their apologies and moved on with their lives.

Until, Jeffree came out of the crypt where he sleeps to stir the pot a little more. This is what he had to say in Mom's basement, when asked about the previous allegations about James' predatory behavior:

"The truth is that someone, and right now, legally I cannot say who, someone told us some things and we trusted that person's opinion and then another person said some things that were friends with that man and really convinced us that He was a predator. At the end of the day, I'm not going to get the victim out of James Charles. " Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Lively is giving your beauty an accessory today with a …

It didn't stop there! Jeffree kept digging that grave and continued:

Tati uploaded a 40 minute video about him and should never have uploaded that, but he did, and for some reason, James thinks that I and (Shane Dawson) are trying to ruin his life and orchestrate everything. As if we cared! Do you think we care about dragging or ruining someone, for what? We are our own superstars, we are our own lane, we are doing our thing together and we have done so much magic, why would we want to knock someone down? We don't give a shit. "

My wish is that James Charles and Tati completely ignore the internet today, so that they can save us some of their crunchy old meat. But when have YouTubers made rational decisions? (Just jared)

Kristin Cavallari He wants to buy his house and also get away from his house, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Confusing, right? This is what happened since the last time we reviewed this sadly undivided reality TV star: last year, when her marriage to Jay Cutler began to fall apart, Cavallari went to buy a house. She was expecting a separation, and probably wanted to leave her current residence before things exploded. Eventually, however, she was given a second chance and she abandoned the search for the house. Their reconciliation lasted only a few months before the two argued again.

As previously reportedShe filed documents seeking primary custody of the children. Additional documents obtained by TMZ claim that Cutler refuses to leave his home, and Cavallari says he has made it into a toxic living environment. The documents show that he is seeking the judge to open the couple's assets so that he can resume the search for their home. Good luck! (TMZ)

GET AWAY OF BEYONCÉ, GET A JOB!

Anyway, here is something good.