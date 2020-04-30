Jeetendra mourns the death of her good friend Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning after battling cancer for two years. The sudden disappearance has left his fans and friends shocked.

Rishi Kapoor contributed to Hindi cinema for decades and his presence was impressive on screen. Jeetendra and Rishi Kapoor were close and inseparable friends. Today Jeetendra and his wife Shobha Kapoor expressed their pain at the loss of their great friend Rishi Kapoor. The statement says: “The magnitude of your loss and the emptiness you leave behind will be felt forever. We lost one of our closest friends, our dear brother and one of the best human beings. It was an honor to be a part of his life. Our deepest condolences to Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family. "

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Earlier in the morning, Ekta Kapoor had also posted some rare and invisible videos of the late Rishi Kapoor with his father Jeetendra. In the video, Rishi Kapoor sings Happy Birthday along with Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra. She captioned the post, ‘They'll never party like that again! Goodbye uncle and actor par excellence! #riprishikapoor ".

Rishi Kapoor was called "livewire,quot; by his friends due to his jovial nature. The closure in the midst of the pandemic forced his dear friends to stay home and mourn the death of the late actor.