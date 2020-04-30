Jada Pinkett Smith talks about life in quarantine with husband Will: I don't know Will at all !!

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken about what it is like to be quarantined with her husband Will Smith; He says he realized he doesn't know him at all.

"I have to be honest. I think one of the things that I've come to realize is that I don't know Will at all," he said of Will.

The couple has been married for 23 years.

"I feel like there is a layer you get to, life fills up and you create these stories in your head and then you hold onto these stories and that's your idea of ​​your partner, that's not who your partner is," he continued.

Jada added that she "is going through the process of having to dissolve all those stories and all of Will's ideas,quot; so that she can better understand who he is.

"This is intimacy," he continued. "Just being able to get to know who our loved ones are beyond what we have perceived."