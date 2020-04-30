Home Entertainment Jada Pinkett Smith talks about life in quarantine with husband Will: I...

Jada Pinkett Smith talks about life in quarantine with husband Will: I don't know Will at all !!

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken about what it is like to be quarantined with her husband Will Smith; He says he realized he doesn't know him at all.

"I have to be honest. I think one of the things that I've come to realize is that I don't know Will at all," he said of Will.

The couple has been married for 23 years.

"I feel like there is a layer you get to, life fills up and you create these stories in your head and then you hold onto these stories and that's your idea of ​​your partner, that's not who your partner is," he continued.

