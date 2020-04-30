Jada Pinkett Smith says being quarantined makes her and will meet again

WENN

Blocking the coronavirus has forced Jada Pinkett Smith look at your husband differently. Having been trapped in self-isolation with Will Smith Due to the global pandemic, the former lead actress in "Hawthorne"It opened up about how the difficult situation forced the two of them to meet again.

The 48-year-old woman discussed the impact of COVID-19 on her 23-year-old marriage on Wednesday, April 29 in the Facebook Watch episode "Red Table TalkSitting with Pastor John Gray, his wife Aventer, their mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and their 19-year-old daughter. Willow SmithShe said, "I have to be honest. I think one of the things that I've come to realize is that I don't know Will at all."

"Let me tell you, that has been something: being married to someone for 20 years and then realizing, 'I don't know you and you don't know me'," the mother of two made her statement. . "But also realizing that there is an aspect of yourself that you don't know either."

As for why he felt this way, the "Angel has fallen"The actress admitted that reality was different from what she imagined in her head." I feel like there is a layer you get to, life fills up and you create these stories in your head and then you hold onto these stories and that's your idea of ​​your partner, that's not your partner, "he explained.

However, Jada assured that she and Will were working on things and tried to learn to be "friends". Sharing a step to get to know each other once again, he added, "Because you get into all these ideas about what intimate relationships are supposed to be like, what marriages are supposed to be. So Will and I are in the process of it." taking time to learn to love myself, taking time to learn to love myself, right? And to build a friendship along the way. "

The mother of Jaden Smith In addition, she noted that she herself "is going through the process of having to dissolve all those stories and all of Will's ideas" to rebuild their relationship. He also commented, "It is a challenge. You are forced to look at things differently."