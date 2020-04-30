Jack Campbell of Maple Leafs in Toronto: "What a fantastic organization,quot;

For an athlete, being changed always presents a series of challenges. You have to pack up and move to a new city, usually on short notice and sometimes across the country. However, like everything else, it is a process that the coronavirus pandemic has made even more difficult.

Jack Campbell was traded from the Los Angeles Kings to the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 5, a few weeks before the deadline. Just a month later, he was returning to Los Angeles after the NHL season was suspended indefinitely. Despite the turmoil of the first few weeks in Toronto, so far he has loved being part of his new team.

"I will always be grateful for Los Angeles and the opportunities it gave me to establish myself in the league," he told reporters in a conference call Thursday, "but I mean, move me to Toronto, it's the world hockey mecca." . What a fantastic organization, from top to bottom; the fans, the management and, first of all, my teammates. I really enjoyed meeting everyone. "

"I think I packed a pair of gym shorts and a pair of pants for the road trip, so I had to do some shopping, but I'm really excited to be here." 😂 Jack Campbell spoke to the media about how excited he is to be separated from @Maple Leafs. pic.twitter.com/xCLnS4PUy9 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 6, 2020

The sudden stoppage in the season has made things difficult, of course, but he hopes to return to his new teammates as soon as possible.

"(It's a) a bit disappointing, we had some momentum and I was really starting to get to know the guys and the gel, but obviously more important things are happening now," he said. "I am sure that when it resumes we will continue to do our best. I am really enjoying my time as Leaf."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

He even acknowledged feeling a bit of FOMO (fear of getting lost) when he saw fellow Toronto goalkeeper Frederik Andersen throwing back alleys to Auston Matthews on Instagram. Andersen remains with Matthews during quarantine after failing to return to his home in Denmark.

"I love those boys," he said. "They are great. We've been texting once a week or so, we just keep informed and it looks like they're having a good time. Those two guys are pretty similar, they love spending time outdoors doing sports." "

MORE: Andersen Hoping to Quarantine Auston Matthews

Campbell, who was 3-2-1 in six starts for the Leafs, has been quarantined in his Los Angeles department since the season was halted about six weeks ago. The netminder is known for his positive demeanor, and it should come as no surprise that he's still trying to improve even without being able to get on the ice.

"I think it gave me an opportunity to work on some weaknesses that I have in my game," he said. "Obviously, it's a pretty scary time for the world, and everyone's health is number one, but with that said, it gives someone like me a chance to work on things. For me, it was my flexibility. I took the time in last six weeks to really stretch a lot of stretching at home and I feel like I hope I'll be an even better goalkeeper again. "

As the NHL is reportedly approaching to announce a return date, the 28-year-old is increasingly eager to fasten his skates and stack pads once again.

"I can't help but smile at the thought of when the time is right for everyone to come back, how exciting it will be to get on the net and stop some records," he said.

One thing is for sure: no matter how long it is before hockey returns, Jack Campbell will maintain the same positivity he has always had.