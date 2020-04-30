It has only damaged my career

Instagram

The 29-year-old singer becomes honest about the downside of being a celebrity in a long Instagram post, trusting: "I literally can't be a carefree woman" because "people are so critical."

Ari Lennox She is widely known for being candid during her social media interactions with her fans. But his open and cheeky attitudes apparently don't match the entertainment industry he's been working in. In a shared Instagram post on Wednesday, April 29, the R&B singer spoke about being judged as the worst part of success.

"Man, I wish I could start again. Go back to this girl," his long post began, along with a photo of his younger self holding a microphone. "I wish I never showed my personality to the world. I wish I never did a live concert. I wish I wasn't so naive. I wish I never loved as much as I did. I wish I was smarter," she shared.

The hit maker "Got Me" continued to trust that she couldn't freely speak her mind, writing, "I sincerely wish this was a world where you could be free and not be judged. Where you could speak your mind and people understand the context without ripping people down. " But, instead, "opening up to the world has only damaged my career," so he said.

"But realistically, how many people really answer for the soul in the mainstream? I felt my personality helped but it didn't," he continued to share in the caption. Noting that "she literally cannot be a carefree woman" and "having to live a lie because people are so critical and self-justifying," she complained about how bad people could be, "as if I were insecure, that makes me feel to good people saying that out loud?

In the end, Ari apparently concluded that she wouldn't be as open to the world as before and would only show her fans her music. "Even if I were all of these things, what's the point in going out of your way to say it? If I never went back to social media, could I really erase everything that happened? No. But I'm going to try. I really just want to Things are about music, "she confessed, before adding," If I'm going to be this imperfect woman, I have to be off the grid. "

The 29-year-old singer ended her post with a message to her enemies: "Do you think taking pride in my weakness makes you so fair? It's crazy. Shit, you can't even be carefree. People think the industry is the worst part. If you are successful, no, it is the people who judge each of your movements. "