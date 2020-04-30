"It definitely changes life,quot;: Minnesotan receives 2 transplants during the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Michael Miller is celebrating his time in the sun.

"There's a lot to take in right now," said Miller.

He is coming to terms with the fact that for two years he spent hours every day sitting on dialysis in hopes of a life-saving donation.

"I was doing it daily, I was on peritoneal dialysis," Miller explained. "I did it at home, it worked for about eight and a half hours."

Miller says he faced dialysis and insulin for the rest of his life until he received the call on April 10. Doctors at M Health Fairview had a kidney and pancreas ready for transplant.

"For a couple of weeks, the transplants were reduced to a drip, but now they are recovering," said transplant surgeon Dr. Raja Kadaswamy.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Dr. Kadaswamy says that transplants were almost non-existent nationally and locally as of the second week of March.

"Fewer people move with shelter in place, so incidents of mishaps in the community that result in unfortunate events leading to organ donation have also decreased," explained Dr. Kadaswamy.

Dr. Kadaswamy says evaluating both donors and recipients effectively and consistently without restrictions allowed for more surgeries, but they continue with a new level of caution.

"We are still wary of high-risk populations, such as the elderly or people with extreme medical weakness, but for the most part we are back and open to business," said Dr. Kadaswamy.

"Going from being a diabetic to not being diabetic, to not having to do dialysis every day, are a lot of pills, but they definitely change lives," added Miller.

For Miller, the risk was worth the end result: a second chance in life.