"Is My Father Alive?": Outrage as Deaths Increase in Veterans Home

Desperate for information as coronavirus deaths increased at the Holyoke soldiers' home where her father lived, Susan Kenney drove there with her large-print question written on her car window: "Is my father alive?"

He was. But not by much.

Kenney's father and 69 others who cared for his country died after contracting the virus at the Holyoke Soldiers Home in what has become the deadliest known outbreak in a long-term care facility in the United States. . It is being built among family members and workers who say the leadership failed to protect veterans and allowed the virus to spread uncontrollably.

"Someone was wrong there," said Kenney, holding back tears. "Someone has to be responsible help."

Susan Kenney of Ware, Massachusetts, who lost her father to the coronavirus at the Holyoke Soldiers' House. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

State-run home health officials and workers are now competing to slow the spread of the disease while caring for the approximately 100 veterans who remain there. Dozens of residents have moved, including about 30, to a nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center. In addition to the dead, 80 other veterans and 80 employees have contracted the virus, authorities said.

The home superintendent was placed on administrative leave on March 30 and Western Massachusetts Hospital CEO Val Liptak took over operations.

This week, eight "trainers,quot; were brought to the home to make sure staff are wearing personal protective equipment properly, authorities said. And dozens of National Guard members have been sent there to help, but employees say it is too little and too late.

"The truth is, the damage has already been done," said Kwesi Ablordeppey, a certified nursing assistant who has worked there for about 20 years. "All we can do now is do our best to save," he said.

Workers say they did not receive adequate personal protective equipment at the start of the outbreak and that management did not properly isolate the first veteran to test positive for COVID-19. The shortage of staff that employees have complained about for years helped the virus spread quickly as nurses were forced to move from one unit to another to help, they said.

"We rang the alarm. The state knew that … and nobody wanted to hear us, "said Joe Ramírez, another staff member who contracted the virus." Unfortunately, this virus affects and they are now investigating it, "said Ramírez, vice president of the union that represents many of facilities workers.

House superintendent Bennett Walsh defended his response and accused state officials of falsely claiming they were not notified quickly enough about the spread of the virus. Her attorney, William Bennett, said Wednesday that Walsh wants to let investigations into the house develop before commenting further.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and the sick, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

Charles Lowell was a member of the United States Air Force. Lowell died on April 15, 2020, after contracting the new coronavirus while residing at the Holyoke Soldiers House. —Susan Kenney via AP

The dead include veterans of World War II and those who served during the wars in Korea and Vietnam. They were husbands, fathers and grandfathers, already weakened by other health problems, and they needed camaraderie and a quiet place to spend the rest of their lives.

When Kenney learned of the problems at home, he began frantically calling for details about his father, Charlie Lowell, he said. After being unable to contact anyone for hours, he picked up a blue grease pencil and wrote on the windows of his car: “Is my dad alive? Shame at the soldiers' house. More than 30 hours without callback. "

When he got home, he yelled at a woman wearing robes, "Who the hell is in charge here?" Kenney said.

Lowell, 78, died on April 15, nearly two weeks after Kenney drove his car home looking for answers. The Air Force veteran was an air launch missile guide technician for the 17th Airborne Missile Maintenance Squadron until 1965 before working at IBM. He leaves a wife of almost 60 years.

To Keri Rutherford, it seemed like her father would be one of the lucky ones to escape the virus. Francis "Fran,quot; Foley, an 84-year-old Army veteran, initially tested negative and was transferred to Holyoke Medical Center with others who did not have COVID-19, he said. But soon, he had a fever of 104 degrees. Days later, he died.

"I think a lot of people have the mentality,‘ Oh, they were old. They already had problems, "Rutherford said." It's almost like because they were old and in a nursing home, it really didn't matter, "he said.

Several investigations into the deaths are underway.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said she is investigating whether legal actions are warranted. And the Massachusetts Attorney's Office in the USA. USA And the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division is investigating whether officials violated residents' rights by failing to provide adequate medical care.

Family members say they hope those investigations provide answers and perhaps justice. Veterans deserved to be protected by the country to which they gave much of their lives, they say.

"This is a population that has volunteered or been recruited and has always placed the welfare of others in front of themselves throughout their lives," said State Representative John Velis, an Army Reserve commander who visited the at home last week.

"The least we can do for them as a community, the least we can do for them as a nation is to make sure they can live a safe and peaceful period of remaining time on this earth," he said.

