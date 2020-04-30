Irvine Animal Care Center to resume in-person pet adoptions by appointment only – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Residents who have been yearning for a four-legged friend during the coronavirus pandemic and the order to stay home can make an appointment this weekend at the Irvine Animal Care Center.

In-person adoptions will resume by appointment only at the Irvine Animal Care Center. The facility has been open to animal care staff, but has been closed to the public for all direct services in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The process will not be as easy as making an appointment and visiting a new pet. The center says they will conduct pet pairing interviews while dating and that the prospective adopter will complete the paperwork online and before the appointment. When visiting the center, the potential adopter will also be asked to wear a cloth mask.

"Our staff will work closely with residents and visitors to ensure an excellent fit for both the person and the pet," Deputy Mayor Mike Carroll said in a statement.

Potential adopters can start applying at noon on Thursday for the first appointments on Saturday. Center hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. at 4 p.m. on the weekends. The center is closed on Tuesdays. Visit irvineanimals.org/adopt to view available pets for adoption, and call (949) 724-7740 to begin the appointment process.