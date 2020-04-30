Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shares a special message after her husband's death



Yesterday Bollywood was stunned by the news of Irrfan Khan's sudden disappearance. The prolific actor was battling colon infection and succumbed to the disease at the age of 53. While the entire film industry expressed his grief and mourned his death, his wife shared a message with everyone on her social media page today, which is surely moving.



Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shared a delightful click with Irrfan and captioned it saying, "I have not lost, I have won in every way …"

Today the industry lost another gem at Rishi Kapoor. The death of both great artists in 48 hours has rocked everyone. Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan had performed together once on Nikkhil Advani's D-Day in 2013.