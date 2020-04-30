Irrfan Khan International Movies

The late Irrfan Khan was not only revered as an actor in India, but was also internationally admired for the way he got perfectly into the skin of each character he rehearsed. He burst onto the international scene with Asif Kapadia's The Warrior (2001), which won the Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film at the BAFTA Awards. In 2018, he starred as a romantic lead in The Puzzle. He was never considered a romantic protagonist in India and was reportedly something he was joking about. He finally got his wish in the seven seas, the same year he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor. He could have had many more starring roles in the West if only his career was not tragically interrupted by his untimely death. Presenting a list of international productions where his performance shone.

The Warrior (2001)

Director: Asif Kapadia

Cast: Irrfan Khan

It has a Buddhist parable quality in the sense that it features a warrior who promises to abandon the sword by having an epiphany. Lafcadia (Irfan Khan) is an executor in the employment of a cruel Raja from Rajasthan who is sent to teach a village as its inhabitants do not pay taxes. His men kill, rape and loot, but suddenly Lafcadia has had enough and no longer wants to continue living like this. His employer now wants him dead, and with a young assassin behind him, Lafcadia wants to return to his Himalayan village. He is accompanied by an orphan thief (Noor Mani) whose family he may have killed and a blind woman (Damayanti Marfatia) who is on pilgrimage to a holy lake. This was the film that introduced Irrfan to the West and made him secure an international position. His natural performance was highly praised by critics.

The Namesake (2006)

Director: Mira Nair.

Starring: Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kal Penn, Zuleikha Robinson, Jacinda Barrett, Sebastian Roché

This coming-of-age story is based on Jhumpa Lahiri's novel The Namesake and features Kal Penn as Gogol, a teenager born to American Indian parents who cannot accept his Indian roots. Irrfan plays his father Ashoke, who has a PhD in fiber optics and is a university professor in the United States, yet has not forgotten his Indian, or more particularly Bengali, roots and customs. There is a strange disconnect between the father and the son, since he does not understand the Americanized forms of his son. It is only after his death due to a heart attack that the son begins to miss the father. The film ends with the son reading to his father's favorite author, Nikolai Gogol, from whom he was named.

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston, Irrfan Khan

This comedy stars Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, and Schwartzman as three separate brothers who agree to meet in India a year after their father's funeral. Irrfan has a relatively small role in this film about coming of age. During the course of their adventures, the three protagonists rescue three children from drowning, but one dies. They bring the body to town and Irrfan plays the father of the dead child. They attend the funeral and that brings them to the memory of their own father's funeral. He makes them visit his mother, who has become a nun who lives in a convent in the Himalayas, and the family enjoys a brief moment of reconciliation.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Director: Danny Boyle.

Cast: Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Madhur Mittal, Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

The movie is a Hollywood version of the Salim-Javed movies. When Jamal (Dev Patel), a young man living in the slums of Mumbai, begins answering all the questions on a game show with big prizes, the presenter of the program Prem Kumar (Anil Kapoor) begins to be suspicious and wants her to Police question him. Irrfan plays the police inspector who hears the stories behind each correct answer. He finds them highly plausible and releases Jamal from the charges of cheating, and lets him go. Jamal eventually wins the competition and also joins his lost love through him.

New York, I love you (2009)

This episodic film has about 11 directors and a multitude of actors offering stories that reflect New York's multiculturalism. Irrfan Khan performs in the section directed by Mira Nair, starring him and Natalie Portman. They both play diamond traders. She is a Hasidic Jewish diamond broker Rifka and Irrfan Khan is her supplier, Mansuhkbai, a Jain devotee from India. She has beautiful hair that he admires and, between business jokes, confesses that he is going to cut all his hair before his wedding, as his faith demands. He is a bit puzzled by that, but he confesses that this practice is not known in India and that people offer their hair to God as a sign of devotion. It is a tender piece that contains a variety of emotions and one that should have received a full treatment.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Director: Marc Webb.

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary, Campbell Scott, Irrfan Khan, Martin Sheen, Sally Field

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

In this superhero-origin film, Irrfan had a small but important role: that of Rajit Ratha, who is the supervisor of Dr. Curt Connors. Connors is working on a limb regeneration serum using lizard DNA and Ratha is pressing it to speed up the process. The serum is injected and becomes The Lizard. He wants to turn all mankind into lizard-man hybrids and plans to release the serum into the air. How Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) and Gwen (Emma Stone), their love interest, and their science buddy prevent that from happening form the crux of the story.

The Life of Pi (2012)

Director: Ang Lee

Cast: Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Adil Hussain, Rafe Spall, Gérard Depardieu

Based on a novel written by Yann Martel with the same name, the film tells the story of an Indian man named Pi Patel. He tells a novelist that at 16 he survived a shipwreck and is adrift in the Pacific Ocean in a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger for company. The tiger and the child become uncomfortable companions at best, and the child learns that caring for the big cat is helping him stay sane. The duo has many adventures before straying from the Mexican coast and is eventually rescued, while the tiger escapes to the jungle. The real question is, was the animal real or was it the child's imagination? Irrfan plays the adult Pi and the film's de facto narrator.

Jurassic World (2015)

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D & # 39; Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Omar Sy, BD Wong, Irrfan Khan

Established 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park, Jurassic World takes place on the same fictional Central American island of Isla Nublar, which lies off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, where a cloned dinosaur theme park has operated for almost a decade. The park is plunged into chaos when a transgenic dinosaur escapes its enclosure and runs wild. Irrfan Khan plays the new billionaire park owner Simon Masrani, who has clearly learned nothing about the park's history and orders the creation of a new hybrid dinosaur. This Indominus rex carries genes from the best predatory dinosaurs and is therefore indestructible in theory. The dinosaur is expected to go crazy and a combination of the old T-Rex and the park's Mosasaurus is needed to stop the carnage.

Hell (2016)

Director: Ron Howard.

Cast: Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones, Irrfan Khan, Omar Sy, Ben Foster, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Ana Ularu, Ida Darvish, Cesare Cremonini

A billionaire (Ben Foster) feels that humanity is drying up the world and wants to sacrifice fifty percent of the world's population. He readjusts the Black Death virus to arrive at his final solution. And in case something happens to him before he can release the virus, he gathers a series of clues to help his followers get to the secret place of rest of the virus bomb. Somehow, after his death, the breadcrumbs end up attracting Dr. Robert Langdon, who walks the path of the Renaissance in a now-familiar way and ultimately outperforms the bad guys, despite suffering from retrograde amnesia. Irrfan Khan plays Harry "The Provost,quot; Sims, head of a privately funded, top-secret organization called The Consortium. Khan is in full Bond villain mode here, elegantly dressed, carrying a variety of vintage knives and asking rhetorical questions to his assistants. He is the true flesh and blood character in the movie, starting as a bad guy and after realizing his mistake, ready to make the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good of humanity. Khan plays Sims with ease and his character should have been explored further.

Puzzles (2018)

Director: Marc Turtletaub

Starring: Kelly Macdonald, Irrfan Khan, David Denman, Bubba Weiler, Austin Abrams, Liv Hewson

This remake of the Argentine movie Puzzle (2009) focuses on a boring housewife named Agnes (Kelly Macdonald) who discovers that her passion for completing puzzles offers a way out of her boring life. Irrfan Khan plays a wealthy and eccentric inventor, Robert, who is intrigued by his unorthodox ways of solving puzzles. He makes her their partner and the duo are content to spend long hours in each other's company. Her charisma, her sense of humor attracts her and they end up sleeping together. They complete each other and their bond helps her out of her shell. However, in the end, she decides not to be with him when he calls her to Brussels for an international championship and decides to go his own way. Irrfan landed a lead role in a mainstream American movie, and his chemistry and Kelly Macdonald's was highly praised by critics.