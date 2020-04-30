Insight TV uses remote cameras to record specials with Martin Garrix – Up News Info

Insight TV has developed a remote production technique to launch a music special with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

The adventure sports and lifestyle station is using a combination of remote cameras on boats, helicopters, and drones to record the hour-long set that Garrix will perform on Holland's waterways.

Filmed in 4K UHD, it will launch on May 5 at 7 p.m. in all territories, including the USA. USA And Mexico, where is Cinco de Mayo.

It is produced by the Dutch producer Bad Birds, who created the complicated network of cameras and also complies with the rules of security and social distancing.

"Martin Garrix is ​​giving his own time to make this television event possible," said Arun Maljaars, vice president of content and channels for Insight TV. Going beyond social media presentations from home, he decided to create an even more exciting way for fans to escape their blocked lives and embark on a visual and musical journey with him. Insight TV is pleased to bring this unique event to our viewers in the United States, Europe and worldwide. "

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Amstelveen's Garrix has performed at Coachella, Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival. Her Animal Record, released in 2013, was a hit and she has released songs including In The Name Of Love with Bebe Rexha.

"I wanted to do something like that for a long time," he said. "Especially now, when I can't travel and put on a show, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to finally do it. I hope this set brings happiness and a moment of celebration for May 5 as we can't celebrate together this year."