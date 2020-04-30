Peggy and Ed Blumquist's marriage was what nightmares are made of, but that didn't change Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

the Fargo the co-stars liked each other while filming the second season of the darkly comedy series, they started dating a year later, they got engaged and are now parents and children. Ennis, who will be 2 years old in May.

"If I hadn't met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs," said Dunst, who is celebrating his 38th birthday today. PorterEdit last summer. "(But) it looks like I was lucky."

We assume the sentiment is mutual for this super-private couple, one of whom, at least, was probably not so used to someone paying close attention to their off-screen life.

Plemons had become increasingly familiar in the past decade from memorable twists in Friday night lights (the friendliest boy) and Breaking Bad (the nastiest boy), and then Fargo, in which a butcher played with some serious self defense skills but very bad judgment. That led to roles in bigger movies like The charge, Game night and the Irish.

Meanwhile, Dunst has been famous since the early 1990s. Call us invested in your long-term happiness, so to speak.