Inside Kirsten Dunst's way to find happiness with Jesse Plemons

Peggy and Ed Blumquist's marriage was what nightmares are made of, but that didn't change Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.
the Fargo the co-stars liked each other while filming the second season of the darkly comedy series, they started dating a year later, they got engaged and are now parents and children. Ennis, who will be 2 years old in May.
"If I hadn't met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs," said Dunst, who is celebrating his 38th birthday today. PorterEdit last summer. "(But) it looks like I was lucky."
We assume the sentiment is mutual for this super-private couple, one of whom, at least, was probably not so used to someone paying close attention to their off-screen life.
Plemons had become increasingly familiar in the past decade from memorable twists in Friday night lights (the friendliest boy) and Breaking Bad (the nastiest boy), and then Fargo, in which a butcher played with some serious self defense skills but very bad judgment. That led to roles in bigger movies like The charge, Game night and the Irish.
Meanwhile, Dunst has been famous since the early 1990s. Call us invested in your long-term happiness, so to speak.
Plemons' personal life is a pretty closed book (well done, sir!), But Dunst, who was 12 when he did a praised performance in Interview with the Vampire-dated in the public eye for decades.
Probably another reason why she finally ended up with such a low-key guy.
David Keeler / Getty Images
When I was about 15 years old, just arrived from a bow ER and the Oscar nominee Wag the DogDunst got along well with Jake Hoffman, son of his co-star Dustin Hoffman. "He wants me to be his daughter-in-law!" joked at the time.
But they were only a couple of children. Dunst had a few things he had to do first, before taking serious time with romance, like finishing high school. He graduated from Notre Dame High in Los Angeles in 2000, and never looked back as his career took off even further with Virgin suicides and the insta-classic Go ahead.
(Well, she looked back once. In 2010, she and Hoffman were spotted hugging each other during a Tribeca Film Festival event.)
Dunst's first A-List relationship still under wraps began in 2001 while filming Spiderman with Tobey Maguire. Neither of them spoke expressly about meeting, leaving, or inevitably separating, but word spread thanks to a couple of very close observers.
"I actually had some concerns about (their breakup)" Sam Raimi, who directed his entire trilogy, said The Sydney Morning-Herald in 2007 after Spider man 3 he left.
"Apparently, they started dating together, I think, in the middle of the first movie … although I didn't know it at the time … but they definitely ended before the second movie. I was worried I wouldn't get the same chemistry back, but it was just me that worried me.
"I think they love each other very much. I think that relationship probably added to their ability to trust each other."
Columbia Pictures
They were also consummate professionals, looking quite comfortable with each other as they proceeded to push for Spider-man 2 and 3 for the next five years.
Asked in the Spider man 3 premiere if it was easier to press with Maguire and Raimi, because they had known each other for so long, he said to a reporter: "Yes, because we can wink at each other and have a camaraderie that, you know, is stronger the course of three movies. "
In the meantime, James Franco, the other side of the cinematic love triangle in the movies, was as jealous as Harry Osborne!
"Tobey and Kirsten became a couple around that time," the actor recalled in a joint interview with Raimi for Playboy in 2013. "I fell in love with Kirsten, and I think it bothered me about that too … Tobey was mad at me for a while. In the second movie, we were fine, but that's another reason I felt hurt. With you (Raimi) giving Tobey all the attention … You were the father who wouldn't give me the love I needed. "
Such a short relationship, so many residual feelings!
Once he was single, Maguire became known as a party boy, a close cohort of Leonardo Dicaprio and his pack of single friends, a representative who didn't bother shaking until he married in 2007 and became a father. (Maguire and Jennifer Meyer divorced in 2017.)
And not long after Spiderman came out, Dunst started dating Jake Gyllenhaalafter they were introduced by her Mona Lisa Smile co-star Maggie Gyllenhaal, a relationship that was actually made public (red carpet, moving in together, sharing a dog) and lasted for about two years. (Small World, Maguire would later star with Gyllenhaal in 2009 Brothers.)
Justin Goff UK Press via Getty Images
They separated in 2004 and separated.
"Kirsten and Jake are still best friends," said Gyllenhaal's manager at the time. "No details are provided on when and why their romantic relationship stopped, but suffice it to say that it happened some time ago. They are still very close."
But that was so much time ago. "It would be nice to see it," Dunst said. Seduce in late 2009. "But we are not good friends."
In 2015 Gyllenhaal blamed fear of commitment for the failure of past relationships, didn't say which one, even though he was in love. When they first met, anyway, Dunst didn't seem too concerned about the long haul, counting People"Oh, I'm too young to get married, seriously, I'm 22 years old. It's so annoying that you were pressured."
All along, she had been with the boys she was romantically attached to, with little to go on.
Had Ben Foster, who was rumored to have dated while shooting Get overThey had gotten over it when the movie came out in 2001. They reportedly saw her kissing with Virgin suicide co-star Josh Hartnett at a club in West Hollywood after she and Jake split up. And finally, supposedly there was a brief adventure with Adam Brody around that time too.
If your Motorola Razr could speak …
AlphaX / X17online.com
Then there was a brief moment of dating The strokes drums Fabrizio Moretti in 2007 after leaving drew Barrymoreand before leaving Kristen Wiig.
But her next documented relationship came with ex Razorlight Leader Johnny Borrell, Who later admitted that he was a bit of a jerk in those days.
Evan Agostini / Getty Images
"I think he was constantly trying to be what he thought he should be doing on that stage (like a rock star)," Borrell told the British. Telegraph in 2013, referring to the time frame that included her relationship with Dunst. "To be fair, I'm sure there were times when it was unpleasant. But that's rock and roll, you know?"
According to a profile of him in 2014 in the UK IndependentDunst left him not long after he rode his motorcycle through his home, leaving a trail of oil in his wake.
"I couldn't understand the fuss," Borrell recalled.
But Dunst had had enough after that turbulent time. In early 2008, she was treated for depression at Cirque Lodge, a celebrity-friendly center that offers rehabilitation of all kinds.
"It was six months before I decided to leave," Dunst told E! News in May 2008. "I was struggling and I had a chance to go somewhere and take care of myself. I was lucky to have the resources to do it. My friends and family also thought it was a good idea. But I didn't. I don't know how where to go. My doctor recommended Cirque Lodge. "
When asked why she was talking about her problems, the actress, who had been in the public eye since she was 12 at the time, said: "There has been a lot of misrepresentation about what is happening in my life, and it has been It is very painful for my friends and my family. Everyone feels they have to defend me. They hear the rumors and it puts them in a defensive position. Now that I feel stronger, I was ready to say something. "
Not that that stopped the rumor when I was dating Justin Long in August 2008, after he broke up with Drew (as the world shrinks!), but officially his agent's word was that they were always just friends.
Later that November, Dunst was spotted with a documentary filmmaker and voting rights activist (and now a NBC News correspondent) Jacob SoboroffBut that's because they were collaborating on a project on voter registration.
Philip Ramey / Corbis via Getty Images
"Being a part of this is constantly teaching me new things," Dunst told NPR. "I am totally honored and really proud to vote (in the 2008 presidential election), and I have never been so proud to vote in my entire life."
Of course, the natural assumption was that they were dating, but Dunst's rep said they were just "great friends."
And the actress was really taking time for herself. When she was talking to Seduce In 2009, she said she was single, and it wasn't until 2011 that she appeared with another boyfriend, and with an important perspective.
"We all want the bad boy who doesn't give you what you want," he reminded Elle in its September 2011 issue, which also featured Dunst on the cover. "I used to sit a lot in my car, listen to sad music, cry for the children."
She was dating Rilo Kiley drums Jason Boesel when she gave the interview.
Castro, PacificCoastNews.com
"He's not partying and that works," Dunst said. "We have similar hours: long periods of free time and periods of crazy work. When I finish working, I travel to be with him. He is special."
However, she was also shooting In the path at that time, and in early 2012, she and her co-star Garrett Hedlundhad been paired.
They also seemed quite established, becoming the other half on the red carpet, and seemed terribly happy to be there.
Caroline McCredie / Getty Images
Explaining how Dunst (who he called "my girl,quot; in the interview) won, Hedlund said Details in 2013: "I took her out for a canoe at 3 in the morning. She was not a stable canoe. We fell and had to swim in dirty, wet water, like the water in a golf pond."
And the timing seemed to be just right, because Dunst was finally allowing himself to enjoy the fruits of his labor.
"I'm not as concerned as I used to be," Dunst said. Red magazine in 2014. "When I was younger, if I wasn't working, I had anxiety. I felt like I should be doing something. But now I'm so good at relaxing. In my thirties I have become very good friends with relaxation."
When asked about Hedlund, Dunst said Country Country in the summer of 2015: "We've been together for three and a half years, so yes, he's going really well. We're the same age. We have similar backgrounds. He feels like family to me."
Speaking of family, Dunst had told him Red uk in 2014, "I'm in baby mode because two of my very good friends are pregnant right now. Thirty-three is a good age to have their first baby."
It also showed him a great age for prestigious television. In 2015, she teamed up with many of her fellow movie stars to take part in the small-screen revival, landing a role in the second season of the critically acclaimed FX series. Fargo.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
And 21 years after his first Golden Globe nomination, for Interview with a vampireShe got another Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made for TV Movie for her role as an unsatisfied hairdresser, Peggy Blumquist, who will not let her husband (Plemons, also Emmy nominated), or the boy who cuts her car (Kieran Culkin): Get in the way of your dreams of self-realization. (Since then, she has been nominated for another, this year, by Showtime & # 39; s On becoming a god in Central Florida.)
"I am very proud and excited to be nominated. It is good to be a part of something that people like," Dunst told EW.com in December 2015. "And it's great to hear that, it should keep getting better! A compliment that I'm growing up. I'm getting older as an actress, so it's good to mature. Also, when the right role fits in it's amazing. It doesn't always happen, you have opportunities to play a role like this: this is such a well thought out, funny and crazy. They don't always write that way, to be honest. "
Peggy is "a lot of fun to play, and it's also nice to me because now I'll have more opportunities to replay roles in the comedy world. People always remember the last thing you did. And I love comedy, I really enjoy playing weird. "characters."
Shutterstock
Hedlund accompanied her to the Emmys and when she was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2016, but by that April they had separated.
That year Dunst was also in theaters twice, in the science fiction drama. Midnight special and in Hidden Figures, about the black female mathematical geniuses who proved instrumental in safely bringing American astronauts into space in the 1960s. (The cast would win the SAG Award in 2017 for best ensemble performance in a movie.)
Then Plemons quietly entered and caught the girl. And with that, Dunst's days of crying for the bad boys were over.
"He's my favorite actor, the best actor I've ever worked with," Dunst reminded PorterEdit in 2019. "I knew I would be in my life forever. I didn't know what capacity I would have at the time. When (Fargo) was over, I missed him terribly. We didn't meet until a year later.
"We were both smart enough to wonder if the connection was just because we were working together. But it was real."
(Originally posted on January 13, 2017 at 3 p.m. PT)
%MINIFYHTML1ef0e0b314d4563caf0aa367e47b168813%