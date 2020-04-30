Induction ceremony officially canceled by Baseball Hall – Up News Info Detroit

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the rest of this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class will have to wait another year for their big moment in Cooperstown.

The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that it canceled the July 26 induction ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the class will be included in next year's initiation festivities, along with any additional new options, on July 25, 2021.

A record crowd of more than 70,000 was expected this summer at an outdoor field in the small town in upstate New York to honor Jeter, the former captain of the New York Yankees who was one election vote away. unanimous by the Baseball Writers Association of America in January.

Jeter and Walker were to be recruited with catcher Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller, the union leader of the pioneering players who negotiated free agency and transformed the sport.

"Being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be an incredible honor, but the health and safety of everyone involved is paramount," Jeter said in a statement released by the Hall.

"I respect and support the decision to postpone this year's consecration and am looking forward to joining the current Hall of Fame, fans, staff and my family and friends in Cooperstown in 2021," he said.

This will be the first year without an induction ceremony since 1960.

"It was a very difficult decision, but with so many unknowns facing the world, the board firmly felt it was the right decision," said Hall member Joe Morgan, vice president of the sanctuary board.

Record attendance for an induction ceremony was set in 2007, exceeding 70,000 when Cal Ripken Jr. and the late Tony Gwynn were consecrated. Cooperstown is a short drive from the New York metro area, and many Yankees fans had already made plans to see Jeter on the Hall stage.

The Baseball Museum and Hall of Fame closed at the end of the day on March 15 due to the virus outbreak.

Jeter, now the CEO of the Miami Marlins, and Walker were chosen by a member of BBWAA. Simmons and Miller were elected in December by the Modern Room Salon Committee.

"I fully understand and agree with the board's decision," Walker said in a statement from the Hall. "It is very important to do the right thing for everyone involved, and that means not putting any participant in danger."

Simmons echoed that opinion.

"I commend the board for making this decision in these difficult circumstances, particularly in New York, a state severely affected by the pandemic. This was the smartest and wisest thing to do, given the existing environment and the danger posed by this pandemic, "he said.

He will also be honored during next year's Salon Induction Weekend: 2020 Ford C. Frick Award winner Hawk Harrelson, 2020 J.G. Taylor Spink Award winner Nick Cafardo and Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award 2020 winner David Montgomery.

Jeter, key to five World Series titles, was on 396 of the 397 ballot papers announced on January 21. The only player with the highest percentage was former Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera, who became the first unanimous pick in 2019. Walker, making his Tenth appearance on the ballot, garnered 304 votes, six above the threshold.

First-time eligible players next year have no favorites: Torii Hunter and Mark Buehrle are among the players who will be on the BBWAA ballot for the first time.

Remains include Curt Schilling, who fell short with 20 votes this year, and steroid-tainted stars Roger Clemens (56 shy) and Barry Bonds (57). All three will be on the ballot for the ninth time, one less than the limit.

If someone new is chosen, it would be the first ceremony since 1949 to combine multiple classes.

The first four Hall classes were started together in 1939 on the day the Hall of Fame was inaugurated. The classes of 1946 and & # 39; 47 were introduced together, as were the classes of 1948 and & # 39; 49.

Rogers Hornsby was elected in 1942, but there was no induction ceremony due to travel restrictions during World War II.

There was no vote in 1940, & # 39; 41 and & # 39; 43. No ceremony was held in 1950, & # 39; 58 and & # 39; 60 after no one was elected.

Since Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson, Babe Ruth, and Honus Wagner became the original Hall of Fame class in 1936, the only previous years without induction were 1940, & # 39; 41, & # 39; 43 , & # 39; 50, & # 39; 52, & # 39; 58 and & # 39; 60.

