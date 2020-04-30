In a victory for women in Sudan, female genital mutilation is banned

CAIRO – Sudan's new government has banned the practice of female genital mutilation, a move hailed as a great victory by women's rights advocates in a country where the often dangerous practice is widespread.
The United Nations estimates that almost nine out of 10 Sudanese women have undergone the most invasive form of the practice, which involves the partial or total removal of external female genitalia and leads to fatal health and sexual problems.
Now, anyone in Sudan who performs female genital mutilation faces a possible three-year prison sentence and a fine under an amendment to the Sudanese penal code passed last week by the country's transitional government, which came to power alone last year after the expulsion of the lifelong dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir.
"This is a massive step for Sudan and its new government," said Nimco Ali of the Five Foundation, an organization campaigning for the end of genital mutilation worldwide. “Africa cannot prosper unless it cares for girls and women. They are showing that this government has teeth. "
Genital mutilation is practiced in at least 27 African countries, as well as parts of Asia and the Middle East. In addition to Sudan and Egypt, it is more prevalent in Ethiopia, Kenya, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Djibouti and Senegal, according to the United Nations Population Fund.
"The law will help protect girls from this brutal practice and allow them to live with dignity," said Salma Ismail, a spokeswoman in Khartoum for the United Nations Children's Fund. "And it will help mothers who did not want to cut their girls, but felt they had no other choice, to say 'no.'"
"Now," he added, "there are consequences."
However, experts caution that a law alone is not enough to end the practice, which in many countries is shrouded in cultural and religious beliefs, considered a pillar of tradition and marriage, and supported by both women and by men.
"It is not just about legal reforms," Ismail said. "There is a lot of work to be done to ensure that society accepts this."
In Egypt, for example, genital cutting was banned in 2008 and the law was amended in 2016 to criminalize doctors and parents who facilitate the practice, with prison terms of up to seven years for performing the operation and up to 15 if it results in disability or death.
However, prosecutions are rare and operations continue in silence, with 70 percent of Egyptian women between the ages of 15 and 49 being cut off, mainly before their 12th birthday, according to the United Nations.
Earlier this year, a 12-year-old Egyptian girl died on an operating table in a private clinic when a retired doctor performed genital mutilation without anesthesia. In February, the Egyptian authorities. referred the doctor and the girl's parents for prosecution.
As global and local campaigns to end the practice have grown in recent years, some communities have slowly begun to turn against genital cutting, which is often seen as a rite of passage in communities of various faiths. In some places, activists have devised alternative initiation ceremonies.
One of those programs among the Masai in Kenya, where cutting has been banned since 2011, He has reportedly helped save at least 15,000 girls from the practice.
Most Sudanese women undergo what the World Health Organization calls type III circumcision, an extreme form of the practice in which the inner and outer lips, and usually the clitoris, are removed. The wound is then closed in a practice known as reinfibulation that can cause cysts, provoke painful sex and prevent orgasm.
News of the new law has yet to reach many Sudanese as a result of a strict blockade to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"The time has been unfortunate," said Ismail of the United Nations. "Everyone was concerned with Covid-19," he added, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Still, attitudes had already changed. Six of Sudan's 18 states enacted laws to restrict or ban genital mutilation, as of 2008, but the measures were implemented with limited success and did not lead to prosecutions, according to a report from 28 Too Many, a campaign group.
In 2016, Mr. al-Bashir, the country's ruler for three decades, tried to introduce a national law prohibiting the practice, but the effort was canceled by religious conservatives. The transitional government that replaced Mr. al-Bashir, a power-sharing agreement between civilian and military leaders who agreed to lead Sudan to the elections in 2022, has overcome that obstacle.
Under Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the ministers head five government ministries, and the government has repealed unpopular Bashir-era laws that dictated what women could use or study, or even where they could congregate in public.
Tensions between military and civilian leaders have caused political turmoil and have even fueled fears of a possible military coup, within the transitional government. Still, there have been significant changes.
Religious Affairs Minister Nasr al-Din Mufreh recently attended a ceremony commemorating the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation. "It is a practice that time, place, history and science have proven to be outdated," he said, adding that he had no justification in Islam.
The minister said he supported activists' goal of eliminating the practice of Sudan by 2030.