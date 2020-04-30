Imax Q1 Sales Down Due to Loss of Closed Cinemas – Up News Info

Big-screen exhibitor Imax reported a 56% drop in sales on Thursday and lost the last quarter. One of the first US entertainment companies to feel the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic that closed its theaters in China in January. Screens in the rest of the world followed.

Imax achieved a net loss of $ 49 million from a profit of $ 8 million the previous year. $ 35 million in revenue was recorded for the three months ended March. However, the company said a solid balance sheet and abundant cash puts it in a solid position to operate "through this historic period of theater closings powered by COVID-19."

“In response to the virus, the company implemented cost reductions and turned to its revolver, ending the quarter with $ 352.3 million in consolidated cash and its $ 300 million revolver fully withdrawn. He estimates a monthly cash consumption rate of approximately $ 10 million and continues to rely on his ability to operate through an extended business closure and zero-income environment, "he said.

Imax is actively preparing to reopen what is projected as an IMAX compliant second half release list.

CEO Rich Gelfond and other executives will provide more details on a conference call to discuss the numbers this morning.