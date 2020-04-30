Iit madras: startups backed by IIT-Madras supply EPP, mask for healthcare workers – Latest news

IIT-backed startups Madras have begun supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers and medical professionals, who are on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 in the state. The startups have developed PPE, such as face shields and incubation boxes for 3D printers and stationery supplies, the institute said in a statement. The initial batches have been supplied in Chennai, while some were in the process of expanding into mass production for use in hospitals and clinics across the country.

The 3D-printed face shields and incubation boxes were developed by Fabheads Automation, an incubated company from IIT Madras, he said.

Axis Defense Labs, promoted by an IIT Madras student, has developed face shields.

Along with another automotive startup & # 39; CY4 & # 39 ;, Axis Defense Labs plans to distribute face shields across the country.

"We are very proud of our startups that are working on a range of products that are vital to fighting COVID19. IITM Incubation Cell continues to help its startups through these difficult times," said Tamaswati Ghosh, CEO of IIT Madras Incubation Cell. The 3D printed face protectors weighing less than 50 grams developed by Fabheads Automation use a flexible plastic frame to fit people without the need for elastic bands and can be worn for long hours.

Fabheads Automation CEO Dhinesh Kanagaraj said, "We have already supplied a few hundred face shields to various users, such as police and hospital personnel … we are preparing to produce 5,000 pieces per day."