Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti Welcome Baby Boy!

Rappers Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have welcomed a baby over the weekend.

According to sources close to the couple, both the mother and her new baby are fine.

Hollywood Unlocked broke the remake in December, and although Iggy denied rumors that she was pregnant, sources were adamant that she was. She has not posted on Instagram since then.

It has also been very discreet since the news came out.

She jumped on Twitter to announce that she was single, but quickly backed off, offering an apology to Carti. She was seen supporting him during a performance in his Australian homeland shortly after.

In July, Iggy was spotted with a large rock on her engagement finger, and fans were excited for the couple to head down the hall. Neither of them has confirmed an engagement or pregnancy, but after Iggy's very high-profile relationship with NBA player Nick Young, it's understandable that this time he wants a little privacy.

Congratulations to Iggy and Carti!