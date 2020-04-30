Home Entertainment Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti Welcome Baby Boy!

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti Welcome Baby Boy!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rappers Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have welcomed a baby over the weekend.

According to sources close to the couple, both the mother and her new baby are fine.

Hollywood Unlocked broke the remake in December, and although Iggy denied rumors that she was pregnant, sources were adamant that she was. She has not posted on Instagram since then.

Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©