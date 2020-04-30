ICANN rejects controversial .org sale proposal

The organization that oversees Internet domain names has rejected a proposal to transfer the administration of the .org top-level domain from a non-profit organization to a private equity group. ICANN said it would not approve the sale of the .org operator's public interest record because it would create "unacceptable uncertainty,quot; for the domain, citing concerns about the debt and the intentions of the for-profit company Ethos Capital.

In a blog post, ICANN's board of directors said the sale would have relinquished the current PIR approach in favor of "an entity that is intended to serve the interests of its corporate stakeholders, and does not have a meaningful plan to protect or serve the .org community organization. " He also noted that the sale would leave PIR with a debt of $ 360 million that could destabilize its operation in the future.

PIR was founded by the Internet Society (or ISOC) to manage the .org domain in 2003. But in late 2019, ISOC announced that it would transfer control of .org to Ethos in exchange for a $ 1 billion endowment. The move immediately drew criticism from advocacy groups like the Electronic Frontier Foundation, as well as some original ICANN members, including its first president, Esther Dyson. Opponents disagreed with the prospect of a capital company managing non-profit domains, despite promises that it would not implement price increases or act as a censor.

The .org controversy has put a generally low-profile organization in the limelight, especially since ICANN's decision has been delayed multiple times in requesting more information about the deal. Earlier this month, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra urged ICANN to reject the sale, warning that "it may jeopardize the operational stability of the .org registry." The board echoed Becerra's complaints in its decision.

The EFF praised the ICANN movement and called it "a great victory for millions of non-profit organizations, civil society organizations and people who make .org their online home."