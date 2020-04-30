I wish you made a move

WENN

The two remember the days when they starred in the 2000 drama with the actress & # 39; How to lose a boy in 10 days & # 39; who said: & # 39; It was such a beautiful ride at that time of our lives & # 39 ;.

Kate Hudson wanted Jimmy Fallon gave her some indication that he was in love with her. Two years after Fallon admitted Margot Robbie who was in love with Hudson while filming "Almost famous", the "War of brides"The actress told the nightly host that she would actually say yes if he invited her out at that time.

The 41-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane during an appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"Monday April 27th." There were so many things I forgot … I remembered while we were doing the interview, "he commented on the 2000 film." It was such a beautiful ride at that time in our lives. What a special experience for everyone! "

"And then relationships arose, which we certainly have to discuss," he "How to lose a boy in 10 days"The actress then pointed out, catching Fallon off guard as she was referring to her 2018 interview with Robbie. Hearing Hudson's comment, Fallon asked," Did you see him? "

In response, the actress daughter of Goldie hawn He replied: "Yes, are you kidding me? I would like 100 people to send me that clip. Can I tell you what happened to me while listening to this? I thought, Jimmy … I had no idea that there was no … how I wish people could have been in our bodies to see you and my relationship and friendship because … you gave me no indication. "

When Fallon defended himself saying, "Well, I gave a little hint, I thought we were good together," Hudson continued, "Jimmy, if you really had made a move, it would have gone completely." She added, "I remember thinking to myself, why did Jimmy never make a move? And then I realized, 'Oh, he's not interested in me like that.' And then I met Chris [Robinson] ".

Fallon admitted to Robbie that he once liked Hudson during a game on his nightly show. He confided that instead of making a move, he introduced him to The black crowns& # 39; Chris Robinson. "We ice skated, maybe three or four times around the rink and I said 'So what are you doing now?' And she says' Oh, I have to go, I have a date with Chris Robinson & # 39; "he said. "And I say, 'Oh, of course that's what you're doing,' like … taking off my skates, crying inside."

Hudson ended up marrying Robinson in 2000 and the couple share their 16-year-old son Ryder together. However, they separated seven years later.