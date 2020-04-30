I think you should go: the short sketch that breaks television rules

Forget Strange things. Never mind The crown. The best television show Netflix has done in recent years is I think you should go. At a time when comedy is often steeped in drama or sadness (Flea bag, Bojack horseman, flowers), here is a short sketch that delights in its simple and glorious nonsense, the humor of the bathroom and everything. Created by Saturday night live The student Tim Robinson, and with episodes that last no more than 18 minutes, follows a simple formula: a person does something a little strange, then, to avoid admitting that he is embarrassed, he doubles in his posture until the chaos descends.

There's the woman who watches her friends caption her Instagram photos with curious, self-deprecating insults, so she's supposed to call them "sacks of shit" and "pigs" is the natural progression. There is the country music singer who will not stop singing about skeletons, bones and money. And who could forget the (now infamous) focus group, if it still suggests that their dream car would be "too small", "stinky" and would have a steering wheel that wouldn't fly out the window when driving?

With an excellent cast (Cecily Strong, Will Forte, Andy Samberg) and Robinson's strange sense of humor, internet-stoner, inspired by Adult Swim, there's hardly a sketch among the 29. When it premiered last year, the show He managed to earn both cult and critical acclaim, and was quickly renewed for a second season. All with just six 17-minute episodes.





But when it comes to short-form content, I think you should go It seems to be the exception that tests the rule. Other Netflix series whose episodes are less than 20 minutes long, like David Fincher's Love, death and robots, Cartoon Aggretsukoand dark comedy Bonding – They have gone unnoticed, obtaining mixed reviews and not generating the same rumor as similar but more extensive content.

And then there is Quibi. Last week saw the launch in the United States of the streaming service, which is dedicated to scripted and unscripted original content counted through "quick bite" episodes of 10 minutes or less. But a big dose of bad luck and a bad time meant the launch was less explosive, more fizzle. For a platform whose mission statement is essentially: "We are all so busy that we don't have time to watch television except when we're out or on the road," a national pandemic that stops the world and leaves us all with too much time on our hands. it was not ideal.

Quibi racked up 1.7 million downloads in its first week, but has since completely abandoned the top 40 free apps on iTunes in the US. USA, With Variety rating the launch "lukewarm" compared to the company's projections. The only Quibi content that has come into my line of sight is the horror anthology series. 50 states of fearwhat do you see Wonderful lady MaiselRachel Brosnahan plays a woman who is obsessed with her golden arm (yes, really). A viral video of that show has baffled the Internet, and not in a good way. That is all, however. Despite the fact that big names like Steven Spielberg, Chrissy Teigen and Reese Witherspoon signed up to create everything from comedy to reality television, no show seems to have generated the buzz they were clearly looking for.

It is surprising, given that we are all constantly told that our attention spans have gone out the window, that short programs have not become the norm. On the other hand, television has always been subject to rules. Gay comedies last 30 minutes, dramas 60. If a show is on a commercial channel, its entire structure will be built around commercial breaks. Despite the fact that in an broadcast age, people can watch what they want, when they want, it seems like old habits die hard, and digital TV platforms have generally stuck with the standard length of shows. Part of this is surely an unwillingness to take risks. People know what to expect from the 30 and 60 minute shows. But 17? Not that much.

Yes I think you should go It's something to go through, the key to creating a successful short program is to work with the length of the program, rather than condensing what could have been a much longer program into small pieces. Anyone who chooses to watch short-form content is already embracing something different than the mainstream, so why not use this format to test new ideas that might not fit in with normal hours? I think you should goThe brevity of is is part of his genius. Each new story is cut so expertly that there is hardly any fat left. And given the weird comedy style and the fact that each sketch goes from 0 to 100 in seconds, a 15-minute episode can be enough sensory overload.

"(The episodes) were originally supposed to be like 22 minutes," Robinson said. Build series last year, “but once we started putting them together, we realized that they were much easier to assimilate if they were shorter and had a shorter execution time. Also, it's easier to see the next one once you've seen a shorter version. "

He has a point. The show can be easily divided into sketches or episodes, but when you watch it all together, it's no longer than an average movie. And being able to go in and out without chronology does ITYSL Easy to look again.

Streaming services that are not subject to normal TV rules have the potential to do really innovative things with TV. And how I think you should go It shows, sometimes short but sweet is the way to go.