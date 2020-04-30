Iain Armitage is not a normal 11 year old boy, the Georgia native is now in his third season of starring Young Sheldon on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. Young Sheldon tells the story of Big Bang TheorySheldon Cooper, who grew up as a genius boy in Texas.

Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss spoke to Armitage to hear how he has been quarantined and what will happen to everyone's favorite child genius.

MW: Hi Iain, hhow are you holding everything?

I A: meit's crazy, but I'm holding on!

MW: Sunood I'm happy to hear it man. So, considering everything that has happened in the last few months Have you been able to finish all the episodes of ANDOung Sheldon For this season? Where you are with production?

I A: Good and22nd floor we couldn't finish because what we recorded was closed production. Sor our last episode that we couldn't do, tdoes not going into the air. yesbut the good thing is that episode 21 is also a good place to stop the season.

MW: WWhat have you been doing to fill your time during quarantine?, any new hobby or something?

I A: Wmany things. I've been juggling a lot and I've been playing a lot. Jpushing a lot. I've been doing a lot of things with paracord. It was good, I mean from Of course I wish we were in different circumstances.

MW: Well orOf course. Then wme I know Ian is handling this very well, How do you think Sheldon would handle this situation??

I A: Hears. I do not I even want to think about it. Pprobably a lot of screaming about where his Lysol is. I have no idea. A bunch of freaking out. I don't even know what I would do. That's a hard question.

MW: To have you've kept in touch with your co-stars? Hhave you been jumping on any video call or something?

I A: WI have watch shows from time to time. There is like 150 people on calls. meis where you watch the episode that will air that night and then we have lunch while we do it.

MW: Wow, that's great, they still get together like this. Talking about new episodes, What can you tell us about this week's new episode??

I A: This weeks new episode is Sheldon really, For real, really want to go to college. He starts teasing Mary about itNorth Dakota Of course, she thinks she is too young. megoing to be a good old-fashioned episode of Sheldon teasing someone.

MW: [laughs] I think people usually enjoy those.

I A: Are funny.

MW: It's fun for you to play Sheldon when he's in that mindset toor?

I A: Oh yeah! I love to annoy people.

MW: [Laughs] La question before letting you go here, as part of a show that it gives people a way to get away a little bit with everything that happens in the world. WWhat does that mean for you to be able to escape the viewers and provide some entertainment??

I A: TThat is a very good question. me i really enjoy it. I love being able to make people happy and letting them escape all this madness.. I think it's always a very good thing when people can use entertainment to escape. Like during world war me and the world war II, many new musicals were written tor being able to cheer people up. I think that's what's happening with musicals and with television, wmeunmusicals now, but hopefully after all COVID-19 a many new shows enter to

MW: Well that's all I have for you Iain. TThank you very much and all the best, stay safe!Agreat talk to you

I A: Thank you so much! Equally!

Young Sheldon airs on Thursday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.

