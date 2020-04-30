Huntington Ingalls Delivers a Guided Missile Destroyer to the United States Navy – Defense Blog

The Ingalls Shipbuilding Division of Huntington Ingalls Industries delivered the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) to the US Navy. USA

The signed documents mark the official transfer of custody of the HII ship to the Navy. Delbert D. Black is scheduled to set sail from the shipyard in August 2020.

"We are proud to deliver our 32nd state-of-the-art destroyer to the Navy," said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “Our workforce plays a critical role in protecting those who serve our nation. We continue to fulfill our mission as shipbuilders by building highly capable warships that meet and exceed the needs of our military partners. "

The DDG 119 is the first ship named in honor of Navy veteran Delbert D. Black, who served as a fellow gunner and was aboard the battleship USS Maryland (BB 46) during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The shipyard currently has four more DDGs under construction, including Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), and Ted Stevens (DDG 128).

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable multi-mission ships and can perform a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States military strategy.

Guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously combating aerial, surface and underground battles. The ship contains countless offensive and defensive weapons designed to meet maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.