How to watch the star-studded call to join the 24-hour live stream

Your favorite celebrities unite once again for a very special cause.

On May 1, more than 200 stars, activists, and leaders from around the world will unite to participate in The call to join, a 24-hour live broadcast with the mission of providing emotional support to those facing the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

By showing acts of kindness and providing hours of encouraging performances and conversations, people around the world who experience loneliness, pain and anxiety are invited to #answerthecall by giving, serving and sharing their stories, reminding us that we need each other now more than anyone else. .

This global event takes place three weeks after One world: together at home live concert, which celebrated medical care on the front line of the pandemic and brought together stars like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and more for the cause.

Check out all the details on how to watch below so you can tune in to all the action!