How to watch the star-studded call to join the 24-hour live stream

Your favorite celebrities unite once again for a very special cause.
On May 1, more than 200 stars, activists, and leaders from around the world will unite to participate in The call to join, a 24-hour live broadcast with the mission of providing emotional support to those facing the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
By showing acts of kindness and providing hours of encouraging performances and conversations, people around the world who experience loneliness, pain and anxiety are invited to #answerthecall by giving, serving and sharing their stories, reminding us that we need each other now more than anyone else. .
This global event takes place three weeks after One world: together at home live concert, which celebrated medical care on the front line of the pandemic and brought together stars like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and more for the cause.
Check out all the details on how to watch below so you can tune in to all the action!
When is The call to join?
The global live stream will begin on Friday, May 1 and run through Saturday, May 2, giving viewers 24 hours of exhilarating moments from stars like Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and more as the world continues to practice social distancing. The call to join will begin airing at 8:00 p.m. EDT on May 1 and ends at 8:00 p.m. EDT on May 2.
How can I see the event?
The call to join It will stream live on unite.us, but you can also tune in to compatible platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn, and SiriusXM Stars channel 109. Spotify will also provide segments of the event on demand within the 24-hour period and beyond.
Who will I see at the event?
There is an exciting lineup of artists, world leaders, activists, and more. Featured on the star-studded list is Alanis Morissette, Amandla Stenberg, Common, President George W. Bush, Jennifer Garner, Yo-Yo Ma, Maria Shriver, Martin Luther King III, 98 degrees, Naomi Campbell, Rob lowe, Josh Groban, Eva Longoriaand more. Together these stars will stand in solidarity with those who suffer pain during the pandemic and will carry out The call to joinThe mission of lifting each other up in this time of need.
You can see the full list of everyone involved in The call to joinThe website of
How can I do my part?
The call to join is making it easier for people to give back during the event. Those interested can donate everything they can through the charitable partners of the GiveDirectly event and Points of Light.
