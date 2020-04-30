How to feel human in the middle of a pandemic – BGR

Everyone feels weird these days, but connecting with each other is a good way to help us stay strong and control our feelings.

Therapists recommend connecting virtually through apps regularly and accepting the current state of affairs as they are.

Managing stress and anxiety can be done in a number of ways, from exercise to journaling, and it's about finding what is right for you.

We all feel a little, well, it's not normal right now. The 24-hour news cycle is dominated by bad news (I guess that's not really out of the ordinary), we can't visit friends or loved ones with the freedom we used to have, and we all live under the strange shadow of the new coronavirus pandemic.

It is not easy, and if you feel disgusting or grumpy, you are definitely not alone. Humans are social creatures, and forcing us to stay away from each other can have a serious impact on mental health. A new article on PopSugar offers some helpful advice from a professional therapist on how to approach the strange new normal.

The article, worth reading, by the way, features some advice from Jor-El Caraballo, a licensed New York City mental health counselor. His advice is simple and easy to follow. The challenge, of course, is trying hard to do it even when you don't feel quite right.

The first step, says Caraballo, is to accept the current state of affairs. Nothing is normal, and that is something that none of us can really do anything about. You won't solve a global pandemic by lying on the couch and worrying, but you may be more in charge of your own feelings, she suggests.

"Sometimes one of the things that happens first is that we cause a lot of extra stress because we are rejecting something a lot, and that actually prevents us from solving and managing problems," Caraballo said. PopSugar.

Next, Caraballo suggests focusing on the ways we can still connect with each other, even if it means looking at a screen. Facetime, Skype and Zoom meetings are all ways that we can have face-to-face interaction with each other, even if we are sitting in different places. He says that focusing on fun interactions like playing can help improve everyone's mood.

If you spend time alone, either by choice or necessity, concentrating on reaching your goals can be a good idea. Learning new skills or acquiring a hobby you have long abandoned can bring you back to the moment. But don't force yourself, Caraballo says, to do more than you think you can handle.

