How to Build a Film Critic for the Post-Pandemic Era – Up News Info

Are movie critics extinct? Two of the leading practitioners, Ken Turan and Todd McCarthy, abruptly published their "fade" notices last week. They were well timed, because the movie market is a black hole that defies coverage right now.

But consider this: A veritable stream of movies will hit theaters in the fall: festival movies that have lost their festivals and summer movies that have lost their summers. Therefore, thoughtful and informed voices are needed to guide us through the cinematic tsunami and overcome the tyranny of tomatoes.

And the media must discover how to cope: the New York Times last week he gave his first place to a review of Ernst Lubitsch's 1931 comedy The smiling lieutenantand buried his brief hit from Netflix's high-profile action movie , which attracted the most attention from viewers.

Turan and McCarthy have faithfully served moviegoers and filmmakers over the years, pushing their way through fervent festival crowds, knowing that audiences there would give cheers to movies that perhaps deserved a polite groan.

The classic dilemma is that critics have the overwhelming task of watching too many movies. In Cannes, one year, I foolishly commented to a critic that the spring weather was lovely, and she replied, "I feel like it's wrong, poorly filmed, the story sucks and there are too many close-ups." I realized that his life had become a movie.

Still, we clearly need young filmmakers like this to succeed the Turans and McCarthys and guide us through the fallout melee. However, in entrusting newcomers, moviegoers might be justified in assigning them some important new missions.

On the one hand, they have a tacit obligation to explore the landscape in search of brilliant young filmmakers, those who would have become the "discoveries" at festivals that never happened. This involves playing bases with the indies, but also with the countless streaming platforms here and abroad. Much of the streamer's work is aggressively pedestrianized, but some show a "roll the dice" challenge that isn't featured in mainstream movies. Diversity also has to be key to this mission: identifying women auteurs and filmmakers of color who need a broader platform.

In addition to becoming talent scouts, new critics should also rethink their veneration revered by the cinematic icons of the moment. A key reason viewers read reviews is to answer the obvious question: Is this movie worth watching? A concise analysis could be more valuable than another professional tribute to the author of the moment.

Veteran critics understand that "hanging out" with filmmakers can be a trap; Pauline Kael was such a fan of Robert Altman that she screened her films (at her request) before release, supposedly to get her helpful "notes." Also his good reviews.

Also, critics can't just log out on the first blink of a superhero movie. "Each viewer is entitled to his or her own level of enjoyment, as one source of studio income reminds us," Joe Morgenstern, the smart critic for Wall street journal, has reminded us.

In moving forward on these rules, I must point out that I have never been critical and should never be allowed to be one. After resisting many years chairing studio production slates, I have survived too many battles with filmmakers over budgets (they were always too high) and final cuts (always too long) to pass an objective judgment. In short, having played the "bad boy" too often, my feelings now reside with those brave filmmakers who are braving the storm. They need all the encouragement they can get from the "good guys."

Of course, disqualifying myself opens up the troubling question of who else should be disqualified. As far as I know, no one has established a list of criteria for aspiring critics. I always enjoyed my first encounters with Roger Ebert, but it took me a while to understand his craftsmanship and his zeal for doing his homework.

The market is reinventing itself, and so are the filmmakers of the moment. Along with criticism.