How the Parks and Rec Meetings Special joined together.

All it took was an email from Mike Schur, the co-creator of Parks and Recreation, to rejoin the gang. But to accomplish the scripted special, it took weeks of work and a village of helpers.

Schur said Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television, reached out to him to gather the cast for an episode table reading. Schur watched the episodes "Emergency Response," "Flu Season," and "Flu Season 2," but quickly moved on from that idea "in part because he felt he was terrified that it seemed like we were trying to clarify what's going on." the most serious international crisis in a hundred years. "

"And also, because I quickly felt like we were bringing the cast together, that doing a table reading of any old episode was like a waste," he said.