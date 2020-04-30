How the Parks and Rec Meetings Special joined together.

All it took was an email from Mike Schur, the co-creator of Parks and Recreation, to rejoin the gang. But to accomplish the scripted special, it took weeks of work and a village of helpers.
Schur said Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television, reached out to him to gather the cast for an episode table reading. Schur watched the episodes "Emergency Response," "Flu Season," and "Flu Season 2," but quickly moved on from that idea "in part because he felt he was terrified that it seemed like we were trying to clarify what's going on." the most serious international crisis in a hundred years. "
"And also, because I quickly felt like we were bringing the cast together, that doing a table reading of any old episode was like a waste," he said.
Once Schur approached the cast …Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Square, Adam Scott, Rob lowe, Aziz Ansari, Retta and Jim O & # 39; Heir"About doing something together, he said he got answers in 45 minutes." The instant and resounding "Yes!" He said he very much maintained the spirit of the original series.
"It made me want to cry a little … I told NBC that I would investigate this. And I sent this email and the responses are so fast, instantaneous and so positive instantly. It just made me so happy. It was so in keeping with the spirit of the show when we were doing it, "Schur told reporters. "It was kind of amazing, I mean, forgetting how famous they are, having any group of 10 people reply to you by email in 45 minutes feels like an accomplishment. So it was really charming and like I said, it was very much in the spirit the way we used to do the show. It seemed like everyone was paddling in the same direction and at the same speed, so I was very happy to see those emails coming into my inbox one after the other. "
During a walk with his wife, Single parents co-creator J.J. PhilbinSchur said he realized the meeting had to be a script, something totally original with the Pawnee characters dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
With the cast on board and the idea in place, Schur drafted Morgan Sackett to direct and wrote the episode with Megan Amram, Dave King, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Matt Murray and Jen Statsky.
"I got in touch with some of the old writers because I didn't think I could write it myself. It seems like too big a job. So, I contacted six of the old writers on the show, who instantly, just like the cast said, yeah, they I'd love to do it … We wrote the script, we conceived and wrote the script in about two and a half days, which was crazy. Maybe three days total, "he said.
Schur credited Sackett, Dean Holland and Valeria Collins with playing key roles to get the special together. Since everyone adhered to social distancing measures, the production shipped tripods, iPhones, lights, and microphones. So Schur, Sackett, Holland, Collins and occasionally a publisher would approach a computer next to the actor and watch his parts be recorded.
"They had to be their own cameramen. They had to record and then stop, and they had to take and say, take three and then clap for the sound," Schur explained. "So it was really slow and laborious."
So how fast did all this go from the conversation with Igbokwe to the finished product? "I am trying to remember. It is very difficult to remember the actual date, because time no longer makes sense," Schur joked. The cast spent four days filming their parts and then the images went to the editors and The good place graphics team that "made a lot of graphics and a lot of visual effects so it didn't seem like everyone was sitting alone at home looking at the computer."
"I mean, from start to finish it was, I don't know, from the first conversation I had with Pearlena until the moment we ended … I don't know, three weeks total, I think? Kind of like once again, I've lost all track of time like most people, but it happened very, very fast and that is a testament to the large number of people who very kindly and generously donated their time and put it all in. many of their things in wait … for this to happen, "Schur said. "So … since the show was originally on NBC, it was kind of a gigantic, wonderful and collaborative team effort on behalf of hundreds of people apparently. And I'm very grateful to them and I know I'm growing up. A little bit poetic here. but it was really lovely to see everyone running back to help. "
A parks and recreation special airs on Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC. At 8 p.m., NBC will air The Paley Center greets parks and recreation.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTMLf8b2320ec7ae6e53a3a57777ef5820b613%