How ITV made a dramatic series during the blockade – Up News Info

They say to write what you know, and in the case of Jeff Pope, he knew that the coronavirus was an inopportune intruder in his house. BAFTA's winning producer of Stan and Ollie the family discouraged her with her family, and while it wasn't serious enough to warrant a trip to the hospital, it was deep enough to inspire Pope to do a drama about the experience.

His idea was simple: an anthological series of short stories about people facing COVID-19 while confined to their homes. However, the execution was far from simple, with the rulebook on writing, casting, filming and post-production shattered by strict measures of social distancing. Oh, and there was the small complicating factor of having to quickly deliver the series to the heart of the lock so it didn't lose any of its topical potency.

Executive producer Tom Dunbar says Isolation stories About a month has passed from idea to execution, which should be something of a record for a primetime television drama. "I've never worked on a drama like this before," he says, in a sort of understatement during our conversation about Zoom, before the series set to premiere on May 4.

“It came from Geoff himself and his family; they believe they passed the virus. When Geoff came out of that, he felt that what would really resonate with people are the stories they can relate to about what is happening now. We think about trying to create something that is relevant to people, "Dunbar reflects.

Pope has built a stellar reputation for creating a factual drama, having told stories of the disappearance of Lord Lucan and British singer Cilla Black, making him well placed to dig into the coronavirus crisis. He has written one of the 15 minute episodes, Ron and Russell, starring Robert Glenister as a coronavirus patient who receives care from his reluctant son, played by Robert's son, Tom Glenister. For the remaining three installments, he turned to other British writers.

Gaby Chiappe feathers Mel, starring BAFTA winner Sheridan Smith as a very pregnant lover separated from her lover, while Eddie Marsan and David Threlfall will direct Neil McKay Karen, in which Threlfall plays Marsan's father-in-law who stops to entertain his grandchildren through the window. Finally, William Ivory has written Mike and Rochelle, with a neurotic Darren Boyd unloading his anxieties about the coronavirus on therapist Angela Griffin during a video call. The episodes are directed by Louise Hooper, Paul Whittington, David Blair, and Paul Andrew Williams, respectively.

"We wanted to add authorship to each of the pieces," says Dunbar. Together they worked out the ideas. It was a very intense writing period. They've created great scripts in a short space of time. "

The casting process was equally intense, tasked with finding the right actors, but also the right settings. They had to be isolated with others who could be part of the show, so as not to break any rule of social distancing. In Marsan's case, this involved their two young children on camera, while Dunbar says they were "very fortunate" to find a family of dynastic actors living together in the Glenisters way to Ron and Russell. What's more, the family had to get behind the scenes to film the mini-dramas.

In the case of Glenisters, Robert's wife, radio producer Celia de Wolff, took the challenge with pleasure, completing filming sequences that were not easy for a novice. Celia straddled the bed, with her husband on the bed and her son trying to bend down on the scene to get a great shot. A whole family rocking on a bed, "laughs Dunbar, who remotely supervised filming. Elsewhere, Sheridan Smith's partner Jamie Horn played a key role in shooting his pregnant fiancee. They joked that the credits of the drama could be Horn.

"We really recognize that it has been a great challenge for the cast (and their families): they are constantly on, there are no breaks. As soon as you have taken a photo, someone has to move the camera, there is something to wear, there are costume changes Dunbar says.

Most of the footage in the three to four-day sessions was done via high-end Samsung smartphones, which relayed an image of what was being filmed to a remote director via Zoom. The Filmic Pro app was used to take advantage of manual phone setup, while the actors and their self-insulating gear received other simple gear, such as an Osmo Gimbal, which allowed for smooth camera movements. Lapel microphones and audio receivers were also used. Ultimately, it was a balance to have the tools to make a high-end drama, but not so much technology as to "overwhelm" the actors and distract them from their acting.

There was a cinematographer assigned to each film unit, as well as remote camera technicians. Other experts were cordoned off, including makeup artist Janet Horsfield, who worked with Robert Glenister remotely to help him apply makeup that would make him look sick with COVID-19. "It felt like everyone was in the room as they normally would be, without them actually being there," says Glenister of the experience.

Dunbar acknowledges that the Isolation stories It won't look as slick as regular big-budget ITV dramas, but expect the audience to be forgiving. “Our aspiration is to drive technology as strong as we can, but we also hope there will be an acknowledgment that we have tried something new. It will be a different beast, but there are many things at the moment, "he says.

All four dramas will air for consecutive nights on ITV, with a special behind-the-scenes episode airing at 11 p.m. on May 7. Dunbar says it has been full of learning, which will help ITV Studios get the dramatic productions up and running again. when coronavirus restrictions begin to be lifted. As for Pope, he hopes the series will be a "relevant, fun, moving and heartbreaking document" from an extraordinary period for people who have had experiences similar to those of his family.

Isolation Stories premieres May 4 at 9 p.m. on ITV. The series is distributed by ITV Studios.