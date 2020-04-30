How & # 39; The Spot & # 39; widened the gap for Ohio State, Michigan on The Game

It could not be distinguished from the press box.

Ohio State Quarterback J.T. Barrett took a fourth and 1 goalkeeper right on Michigan defender Delano Hill, and that's when the 2016 top-five showdown between the Buckeyes and Wolverines was defined by two words.

"Point."

It was very close. Barrett got the first down, which was confirmed by replay, and Curtis Samuel's 15-yard TD run on the next play gave Ohio State a 30-27 win in double overtime.

That game will replay at 7 tonight, and it's a moment that has defined The Game's continuous and one-sided nature ever since.

The backdrop

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan met at Ohio Stadium with identical records of 10-1 in their annual rivalry game. The Wolverines had a shot at a place in the Big Ten championship game with a victory.

The Buckeyes had won four in a row in the rivalry under Urban Meyer, including a 41-13 blowout the previous season in the first meeting with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

There was a lot at stake in the eleventh matchup among the top five teams.

The game

Michigan had a 10-7 lead at halftime and took a 17-7 lead with 6:38 remaining in the third quarter in a TD race from Khalid Hill. The Wolverines were conservative on offense, however, and the Buckeyes tied the score at the end of regulation.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, but the Wolverines settled for a field goal in the second overtime after Wilton Speight failed to connect with Grant Perry on a third shot. There was debate as to whether this was a missed pass interference call.

Ohio State responded with Barrett's first attempt and Samuel's touchdown, and that gave Meyer a fifth consecutive victory against Michigan.

The disappointment & # 39; bitter & # 39; from Harbaugh

Harbaugh's press conference then went viral. He channeled Bo Schembechler's energy from the 10-10 draw in 1973 by saying he was "bitterly disappointed,quot; in refereeing and insisted that Barrett was not the first to fall. He also expressed his discontent at the "graphic displays,quot; of passing interference.

Immediate consequences

Michigan's Jabrill Peppers also pressured an Ohio State fan after the game when Buckeyes fans stormed the field. The Wolverines had to settle for a spot in the Orange Bowl, where they lost 33-32 to No. 10 in the State of Florida.

Ohio State watched Penn State, two losses, win the Big Ten championship the following week, but the college football playoff committee placed the Buckeyes in the playoff instead of the Nittany Lions. The Buckeyes lost 31-0 to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

"The Spot,quot;, however, was the main point of discussion. The referees' backgrounds were questioned. Both sides made tapes like Zapruder to show their angle on Barrett's career. It is a work that lives near the top of the list of memorable moments in the history of rivalry.

Michigan from

The Wolverines are 27-12 in the past three seasons under Harbaugh, but the recurring nightmare against the state of Ohio continues.

Michigan lost 31-20 in 2017 as part of a five-loss season. The return trip to Columbus in 2018 came with another chance to get even with the Buckeyes, and that failed in a 62-39 loss. The Ohio state added a 56-27 explosion at Ann Arbor last season.

Harbaugh is 0-5 against the Buckeyes for 2020, and it's fair to wonder what would be different if the Wolverines had stopped Barrett in 2016. Michigan hasn't won a Big Ten championship since 2004, and for all the improvements Harbaugh has made his tenure still lacks a definitive victory against the school's biggest rival.

Ohio State since

The Buckeyes have won eight straight games against Michigan and can match the rivalry's longest winning streak with a victory against the Wolverines in 2020.

Note that Michigan has not won at Ohio Stadium since 2000.

The Buckeyes have shown no sign of giving up that control. Ohio State is 38-4 and has won the past three Big Ten championships, and Meyer's transition to Ryan Day has been seamless in terms of recruiting.

The Buckeyes will rank in the top five in most polls with a talent roster led by Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields, and will be the preseason favorites to win the Big Ten and return to the Soccer Playoffs. Academic.

The gap between the programs continues and 2016 is the last time it was close.