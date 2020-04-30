Hollywood Review: This Brilliant Big Mess Shows Netflix Has More Money Than Time

There is an increasingly common type of broadcast series: the Great Brilliant Mess (BSM). They come in different styles, but are characterized by a deceptively bright appearance, high ambitions, and a script that runs out of ideas after the first hour. They are Ferrari that break as soon as they leave the esplanade.

Without being aware of Netflix's inner workings, Amazon et al would say that this is the kind of program that it would naturally start doing if it had more money than time. The world needs content: pump it up! The list includes but is not limited to: Locke & Key, Hunters, The Politician, Altered Carbon. Neither lacked promise; none did.

Now we can add to the list Hollywood, the latest effort of super television producer Ryan Murphy, the hack turned tycoon responsible for The politician, as much as Glee, Feud, Pose, American Horror Story and Nip / Tuck, among others. His preferred style, at least recently, is to explore the treatment of abused or exploited minority groups, in large, clean, and color-saturated sets.





In Hollywood, has turned his attention to the postwar "golden age" of Tinseltown, where power was concentrated in the hands of a few studios, and a bright facade concealed racism, sexism, homophobia, and other abuse of authority. The seven-episode "limited series", which feels like a lot, explores an alternate reality in which a brave minority gang, with the help of a few well-intentioned senior statesmen, turns orthodoxy on its head.

In the opening episode, aspiring actor Jack Castello (David Corenswet), who must be the most flawless man to claim to have fought in Anzio, is offered a job at a service station led by Ernie (Dylan McDermott ), an elderly smoothie with a Terry-Thomas cross. Jack takes the job to support his pregnant wife Henrietta (Maude Apatow, Judd's daughter, suggesting that Los Angeles is not yet a pure meritocracy). There is a catch: Services go beyond oil and gasoline. Customers, who include some of the most powerful men and women in the industry, can utter the password "dreamland," whereby the station's handsome male assistants will join them for sex. Our clean aspirant becomes a gigolo.

It's a fun twist and for a moment it seems like Hollywood It could offer subversive emotions, but apart from an acid change by Big Bang TheoryJim Parsons as real-life agent Henry Willson, is as good as he seems. As the series opens, featuring its other stars, it unravels. Jeremy Pope is Archie Coleman, who dreams of becoming the first black screenwriter. Raymond Ainsley (Darren Criss), who is half Filipino but doesn't seem like it, wants to be a director. Raymond's girlfriend Camille (Laura Harrier) is an aspiring "contract actress" at Ace Studios, in competition with Claire Wood (Samara Weaving, Hugo's niece).

You can see where it goes. Dreams can come true, thanks to some sympathetic figures above, not all of whom are connected to our heroes through the innuendo-laden pump station. But Hollywood can never decide whether it wants to be an alternate reality aspirational fantasy or a nihilistic black comedy, and its conflicting tones feel awkward together.

We haven't heard the latest from Murphy: In 2018, Netflix signed him into a five-year contract worth $ 300 million. By my calculations, that makes him twice as well paid as Lionel Messi, and Messi sees himself as the height of entertainment value in comparison. It is ironic that a program on Los Angeles power brokers is needed to refute the old adage. Hollywood it shows that time and money are not the same; sometimes you need both.