His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Hopes Increase With First Drug Trial Results
Initial results showed that the experimental drug remdesivir could speed recovery in patients infected with the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday.
In a federal trial, recovery time averaged 11 days for those who received the drug and 15 days for those who received a placebo. The improvement "doesn't seem like a 100 percent knockout," Dr. Fauci said, but "it's a very important proof of concept, because what he's shown is that a drug can block this virus."
Here are the latest updates from the USA and from around the world, as well as pandemic maps.
In other developments:
Global greenhouse gas emissions are on track to drop nearly 8 percent this year, the biggest drop ever recorded, the International Energy Agency reported today. But the group's executive director warned: "The only way to reduce emissions in a sustainable way is not through painful blockages, but through the implementation of the correct energy and climate policies."
Dozens of decomposing bodies were discovered in trucks parked outside a funeral home in Brooklyn. It was not clear if people had died from the coronavirus.
A bridge club in Colorado was a social draw for retirees. Now, with four limbs killed by the virus, her future is unclear.
Should the virus mean "A,quot; to everyone? High schools are debating whether to issue grades.
Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who recently raised over $ 37 million for Britain's medical workers by walking laps in his yard, is 100 years old today.
We have compiled expert guidance on various topics, including health, money and travel.
Unemployment claims exhaust a system created to reduce them
In the years since the 2009 financial crisis, many states moved to restrict access to unemployment and cut benefits.
The Labor Department is expected to report today that nearly four million new jobless claims were filed last week, bringing the total of six weeks to nearly 30 million.
Republicans have tried to blame China for the pandemic. Scientists say the overwhelming probability is that the virus will pass from animal to human in a non-laboratory setting, as was the case with H.I.V., Ebola, and SARS.
Answer: Spokespersons for the White House and the National Security Council declined to comment. An official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said that intelligence agencies had not agreed to a theory of origin, but were instead tracking information.
Yesterday: Our White House chief correspondent Peter Baker writes: “The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States exceeded one million. The American death toll exceeded that of the Vietnam War. And the economy was reported to have shrunk by almost 5 percent. But the White House on Wednesday declared its response to the crisis "a great success story."
Another angle: President Trump's executive order declaring the slaughter and processing of beef, chicken, and pork as "critical infrastructure,quot; continued weeks of lobbying by the meat industry.
Applications that track the virus, and maybe more
The app used in Norway, above, sends location and Bluetooth data to central servers to be used by government health authorities. A new law says that information must be removed every 30 days.
This is what is happening the most.
Joe Biden's assault allegation: The alleged Democratic presidential candidate has faced mounting pressure to address an accusation by Tara Reade, a former aide, that he sexually assaulted her in 1993. His campaign called it "false."
Effective for college athletes: The N.C.A.A. outlined a plan that would Let athletes earn money using their names, images, and likenesses. If approved, the rules are expected to take effect at the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year.
Night comedy: Vice President Mike Pence defended his decision not to wear a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic, saying he wanted to look health workers "in the eye and say thank you." Jimmy Kimmel asked, "What kind of mask did you plan to wear, Spider-Man?"
Looking for real voices in China
Raymond Zhong, a technology reporter for the Times, is part of a group of American journalists who were recently expelled from China. Below is a condensed version of his Times Insider article on his two years of reporting in the country.
However, gaining access to ordinary people in China could be part of the work of foreign correspondents that the Chinese authorities find more difficult to control. They certainly try. With a dose of charm and persistence from a journalist, people open up, despite the rigid restrictions on the country's discourse.
But even face to face with people in China, it could be difficult to have real conversations. People ended the interviews when they started to seem dangerous: too personal, too political. This is how the authoritarian system controls criticism: it gives everyone reason to think that personal affairs are politics, who can get into trouble just by talking about their own lives and opinions.
However, I often encountered people in China who were relieved that someone was finally listening – pig farmers asking for help from the local government after their herds were devastated by an incurable plague, truckers whose incomes had been destroyed by new Uber-like apps that brought Silicon Valley efficiency to their happily inefficient industry.
I am leaving China more convinced than ever of how much ordinary people can teach us about a place, which could be one of the reasons the government was so eager for us to leave.
