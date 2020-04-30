His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Boris Johnson's roller coaster
The British Prime Minister has seen a year of dizzying ups and downs: an electoral victory, a divorce, an engagement, and a life-threatening illness, not to mention Brexit and the pandemic, which has killed more than 26,000 people in his country. Mr. Johnson is now the proud father of a baby, his fifth, sixth, or seventh child, depending on who counts.
But his government faces tough questions about why Britain has failed to secure enough masks or gloves for doctors and nurses, it appears it will not deliver on the promise to screen 100,000 people per day later this month, and has not offered a plan to lift the blockade imposed on March 23.
Recalculated deaths: The number of deaths in the UK rose to 26,097, one of the highest totals in Europe, after the government included those who died in nursing homes or in their own homes.
Pandemic shakes France's faith on a cornerstone
Local governments in France are challenging the primacy of the centralized state, the foundation of French society, after it allowed supplies of virus-fighting masks and test kits to run out.
A dozen complaints have been filed by individuals and medical organizations with the French Court of Justice, and several officials have been accused of deliberately not taking appropriate measures to combat the virus, endangering people's lives.
France has suffered 23,660 official deaths in the latest count, despite imposing one of the world's strictest national blockades, now in its seventh week.
Across the continent: As European companies reduced their operations due to the pandemic, some appear to be target workers who are the easiest to fire or have the least bargaining power, despite strong unions and strict labor laws.
"Those who were already weak, who already had worse working conditions, are now those who suffer," said Mira Neumaier, head of the civil aviation team at the German union of service workers Ver.di.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the trial of the antiviral drug remdesivir, conducted by Gilead, had shown that treatment with it could moderately speed recovery in patients infected with the virus.
Although other scientists were more cautious, the Food and Drug Administration will probably at some point give emergency approval to redeem, a senior administration official told The Times. Another drug, hydrochloroquine, received such approval, but the results in patients have been disappointing.
Bounce on the market: The S,amp;P 500 ended Wednesday with a 2.7 percent gain, despite data showing the US economy. USA It contracted in the first quarter of the year by 4.8 percent, the worst quarterly contraction since 2008. Financial markets in Asia rose on Thursday, buoyed by optimism overnight. Financial world. Follow our Live information here.
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
Applications that track the virus, and maybe more
In Norway, as shown above, the application sends data from the phone's GPS and Bluetooth to central servers that can be used by government health authorities. A new law says that information must be removed every 30 days.
This is what is happening the most.
Aerospace losses in Europe: Airbus chief executive officer called pandemic "The most serious crisis,quot; that the industry has known when reporting that the company had a net loss of 481 million euros (about $ 522 million) in the first quarter of 2020. Sixty of the company's aircraft could not be delivered in that period.
… and in the USA. USA: Airbus rival Boeing reported a net loss of $ 641 million in the quarter and He said he would cut 16,000 jobs, about 10 percent of his staff. The company has said it does not expect air travel to recover to levels reached before the pandemic for three years.
Joe Biden: Frustration in the Democratic Party is mounting over the former vice president failure to respond to an allegation of sexual assault by a former assistant. Biden's presidential campaign has said little publicly beyond pointing out that women deserve to be heard and insisting that the accusation is not true.
Global energy: A The "unprecedented,quot; drop in fossil fuel use, fueled by the Covid-19 crisis, is likely to lead to a nearly 8 percent drop, the largest ever recorded, in emissions this year, the Agency said Energy International. But experts warned that emissions could easily rise again when the pandemic subsides.
Academy Awards: The films will be eligible for an Oscar at the 2021 ceremony, even if they don't appear in a theater due to the pandemic, the film academy said. In a permanent change, he said that all members of the academy, and not just a select committee, could vote in the international feature film category.
Soccer mess: League officials across Europe are warning about bankruptcies and financial killings if television contracts cannot be honored after France's prime minister ended the French football season.
Now a break from the news
Cook: Chicken broth is part of the ecosystem of a productive kitchen. Master this easy roast chicken, and you can be one of those cooks who always has broth on hand.
And now for the backstory on …
Looking for real voices in China
Raymond Zhong, a technology reporter for the Times, is part of a group of American journalists who were recently expelled from China. Below is a condensed version of his Times Insider article on his two years of reporting in the country.
However, gaining access to normal people in China could be part of the work of foreign correspondents there that the Chinese authorities find more difficult to control. They certainly try. With a dose of charm and persistence from a journalist, people open up, despite the rigid restrictions on the country's discourse.
But even face to face with people in China, it could be difficult to have real conversations. People ended the interviews when they started to seem dangerous: too personal, too political. This is how the authoritarian system controls criticism: it gives everyone reason to think that personal affairs are politics, who can get into trouble just by talking about their own lives and opinions.
However, I often encountered people in China who were relieved that someone was finally listening – pig farmers asking for help from the local government after their herds were devastated by an incurable plague, truckers whose incomes had been destroyed by new Uber-like apps that brought Silicon Valley efficiency to their happily inefficient industry.
I am leaving China more convinced than ever of how much ordinary people can teach us about a place, which could be one of the reasons the government was so eager for us to leave.