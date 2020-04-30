His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>His briefing on Thursday - The New York Times

The British Prime Minister has seen a year of dizzying ups and downs: an electoral victory, a divorce, an engagement, and a life-threatening illness, not to mention Brexit and the pandemic, which has killed more than 26,000 people in his country. Mr. Johnson is now the proud father of a baby, his fifth, sixth, or seventh child, depending on who counts.

But his government faces tough questions about why Britain has failed to secure enough masks or gloves for doctors and nurses, it appears it will not deliver on the promise to screen 100,000 people per day later this month, and has not offered a plan to lift the blockade imposed on March 23.

Recalculated deaths: The number of deaths in the UK rose to 26,097, one of the highest totals in Europe, after the government included those who died in nursing homes or in their own homes.

A dozen complaints have been filed by individuals and medical organizations with the French Court of Justice, and several officials have been accused of deliberately not taking appropriate measures to combat the virus, endangering people's lives.

France has suffered 23,660 official deaths in the latest count, despite imposing one of the world's strictest national blockades, now in its seventh week.

"Those who were already weak, who already had worse working conditions, are now those who suffer," said Mira Neumaier, head of the civil aviation team at the German union of service workers Ver.di.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the trial of the antiviral drug remdesivir, conducted by Gilead, had shown that treatment with it could moderately speed recovery in patients infected with the virus.

Although other scientists were more cautious, the Food and Drug Administration will probably at some point give emergency approval to redeem, a senior administration official told The Times. Another drug, hydrochloroquine, received such approval, but the results in patients have been disappointing.

In Norway, as shown above, the application sends data from the phone's GPS and Bluetooth to central servers that can be used by government health authorities. A new law says that information must be removed every 30 days.

But even face to face with people in China, it could be difficult to have real conversations. People ended the interviews when they started to seem dangerous: too personal, too political. This is how the authoritarian system controls criticism: it gives everyone reason to think that personal affairs are politics, who can get into trouble just by talking about their own lives and opinions.

I am leaving China more convinced than ever of how much ordinary people can teach us about a place, which could be one of the reasons the government was so eager for us to leave.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here