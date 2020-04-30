Hilarie Burton opens up about her first impression of Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Instagram

In the upcoming memoirs & # 39; The Rural Dairies & # 39 ;, the former actress of & # 39; One Tree Hill & # 39; She remembers being introduced to her now husband by Jensen Ackles' wife in an Irish pub in Los Angeles.

Hilarie burton found her future husband Jeffrey Dean MorganThe "intoxicating" confidence when the couple first introduced themselves more than a decade ago.

First "One Tree Hill"Star remembers the night she met the actor in her next memoir" The Rural Dairies, "revealing that they were introduced by her former co-star. Danneel Ackles and her husband, actor Jensen Ackles, in an Irish pub in Los Angeles.

"When he arrived, he was so sure of himself," Burton told People magazine. "I wasn't a girl they chased. I've always been an alpha. And Jeffrey said, 'You're going to be my girlfriend.'

She adds, "It was so nice to be chased. He's a cute guy! And I liked that he knew exactly who he was. His confidence was intoxicating."

In the new book, the actress also talks about getting pregnant with the couple's son, Gus, now 10, a few months after starting dating Morgan and agreeing to move into a cabin in New York's Hudson Valley.

"The ease with which Jeffrey and I were able to live together was a surprise," he writes. "I think it was really shocking for my family members and friends, because I was always the girl who was very cautious. I thought my whole life had come out, and (moving) I was crazy, like, 'Let's do it!' away! & # 39; But it worked! "

The stars, who also share a two-year-old daughter, were married last year (19) and the actress couldn't be happier.

"He pinches me moments every day," he writes. "My son was a gift, my daughter was a surprise and Jeffrey was a whirlwind. Seeing them participate feels surreal. I have a lot of gratitude."

"The Rural Diaries" opens on May 5.